Cities across Florida celebrate MLK Day with parades, events
MIAMI (AP) — Parades and celebrations were held across Florida on Monday to honor the 93rd birthday of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Many of last year’s celebrations were muted because of the coronavirus pandemic. But on Monday, cities and communities held celebrations honoring King, who was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.
In South Florida, newly elected Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick attended a parade in Pompano Beach on Monday morning, and noted there is a long road ahead for equality.
“We see that the House just passed the Voting Rights bill last week, so that shows we’re still on our way and that fight for equality is still real for us,” she told NBC-6.
Cherfilus-McCormick was elected last week to fill the seat of late Democratic Florida U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, boosting the Democrats’ slim majority in the House. She is the Black daughter of Haitian immigrants.
In Miami, the parade — themed “Driving the Dream Forward” — drew a large crowd.
“It’s a big thing. Growing up in Liberty City, Florida, we did this a lot. And now, for it be up and running again, this is a great experience,” said Akin Liverpool, a sophomore at nearby Florida Memorial University, told WPLG.
Other parades were planned in Jacksonville, Ocala, Apopka on Monday, while other communities held prayer breakfasts and other forms of celebrations.
Prominent Democratic fundraiser dies from pancreatic cancer
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Michael Moskowitz, an attorney, prominent Democratic fundraiser and father of Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz, has died following a bout with pancreatic cancer, his family announced. He was 68.
Moskowitz died just days after attending the swearing in of his son, who was appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill a spot on the Broward County Commission. Jared Moskowitz, also a Democrat, led the state’s Division on Emergency Management through the early coronavirus pandemic.
The date of the swearing-in was moved up and held at Parkland City Hall so the ailing father could attend. His family made arrangements to take him to the ceremony by ambulance, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.
The elder Moskowitz was a high profile lawyer in Broward County, and a mover and shaker in the political world.
He was also a generous philanthropist, Broward County Mayor Michael Udine, who was friends with Moskowitz for 25 years, told the newspaper.
“He was a pillar in the community, he was the first call people made (to host for) charitable organizations. ... He was a great lawyer and a great family man.”
Michael Moskowitz wined and dined donors at his Parkland home, raising money for Bill and Hillary Clinton, former Democratic Sen. Evan Bayh of Indiana, former Democrat Joe Lieberman, of Connecticut, among others.
Moskowitz was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2020.
His son tweeted that a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Temple Beth Torah Sha’aray Tzedek in Tamarac.