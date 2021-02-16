Bill seeks to remove Roberts name from law schoolTALLAHASSEE (NSF) – Florida lawmakers will again consider a proposal aimed at removing the name of former state Supreme Court Chief Justice B.K. Roberts from the building that houses the Florida State University College of Law. Rep. Ramon Alexander, D-Tallahassee, filed a bill (HB 977) on Monday that would repeal a 1973 law that named the building after Roberts.
A panel appointed by university President John Thrasher recommended in 2018 that Roberts’ name be removed because of opinions supporting segregation in the 1950s. Thrasher accepted the recommendation, writing that Roberts “left a complicated legacy.” Thrasher wrote that Roberts played key roles in creating the university’s College of Law, restructuring the state’s courts and being an architect of the public-defender system.
“His significant contributions stand in stark contrast to a more troublesome legacy,” Thrasher wrote. “As a Florida Supreme Court justice B.K. Roberts wrote pro-segregation opinions in the 1950s, including, in particular, a majority opinion that refused to obey a U.S. Supreme Court ruling to allow a Black man to enroll in the University of Florida College of Law.”
The university needs legislative approval to remove the name because of the 1973 law. A bill that would have given such approval cleared two Senate committees during the 2020 session but then died.
Alexander’s bill is filed for the 2021 session, which will start March 2.
$15.5 million tobacco case goes to Supreme CourtTALLAHASSEE (NSF) – A battle about a $15.5 million judgment against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. has gone to the Florida Supreme Court. The estate of Tyrone M. Dixon filed a notice Friday as a first step in asking justices to review a decision by the 1st District Court of Appeal that overturned the judgment and ordered a new trial in the Alachua County case, according to documents posted on the Supreme Court website.
The appeals court last month found fault with a jury instruction by the trial judge related to an alleged conspiracy by R.J. Reynolds to conceal information. The appeals court ruling did not provide a detailed background of the case, but a 2019 news release from the law firm Avera & Smith, which represented Dixon’s family, said a jury awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and $13.5 million in punitive damages.
The news release said Dixon, a longtime smoker, contracted laryngeal cancer and died at age 38 in 1994. The lawsuit was one of thousands of cases filed in Florida after a 2006 state Supreme Court ruling that established critical findings about issues such as the dangers of smoking and misrepresentation by cigarette makers.