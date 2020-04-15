Man charged with driving through Florida Keys checkpoint
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man drove his truck through a checkpoint set up to prevent non-residents from entering the Florida Keys in response to the coronavirus after being turned away by deputies, authorities said.
Joao Ramon Perez, 56, was arrested Saturday evening and charged with a felony count of fleeing and eluding police, two misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and one misdemeanor count of violating a disaster preparedness order, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
County officials began restricting travel last month on the only two roads leading into the Florida Keys from the mainland. The stations are meant to reinforce the island chain’s closure to visitors and non-residents as a means to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Perez drove his Dodge pickup truck, which was towing a personal watercraft, up to the Overseas Highway checkpoint and gave deputies his driver’s licence, which listed a Miami address, the report said. Perez also presented a tax bill for a property in the Keys that is owned by a limited liability company, but a deputy told him that was insufficient to gain entry to the island chain.
Perez told deputies he wasn’t going to turn around and that they would have to arrest him, the report said. He then drove through the checkpoint and proceeded into Monroe County, officials said. One deputy followed Perez in a patrol vehicle and placed the man under arrest.
Perez was released from jail Sunday morning. Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Florida judge: Get out of bed, get dressed for Zoom hearings
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has one request for attorneys showing up for court hearings via Zoom: Get out of bed and put on some clothes!
Broward Circuit Judge Dennis Bailey made the plea in a letter published by the Weston Bar Association, news outlets reported.
“It is remarkable how many ATTORNEYS appear inappropriately on camera,” Bailey said in the letter. “One male lawyer appeared shirtless and one female attorney appeared still in bed, still under the covers.”
Bailey isn’t making any exceptions for lawyers lounging in the Florida sunshine, either.
“Putting on a beach cover-up won’t cover up you’re poolside in a bathing suit,” he wrote.
Since courthouses shut down on March 16 to help slow the coronavirus pandemic, Broward County’s judicial system has held about 1,200 Zoom meetings involving some 14,000 participants, WPLG-TV reported.
Bailey, for one, said he won’t hold a complicated trial over the video conferencing site, given the technology’s shortcomings.
“Often, lawyers are not looking at their screens but down at their files, their outlines and notes, or simply out the window, and cannot see the judge is hollering “Stop! Stop!” because an objection has been made and the audio stays with the witness rather than obeying the judge,” he said.