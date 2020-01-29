Constitution measure tops 723,000 signatures
(NSF) — Backers of a proposed ballot measure that would make it harder to amend the Florida Constitution have tallied more than 723,000 petition signatures as they face a Saturday deadline for reaching a 766,200-signature threshold.
The political committee Keep Our Constitution Clean had totaled 723,235 signatures as of Tuesday morning, according to the state Division of Elections website. It needs to hit the 766,200-signature threshold to be able to get on the November ballot.
The committee is backing a proposal that would require future constitutional amendments to be approved by voters twice — instead of once — to take effect. The committee had received nearly $9 million in cash and in-kind contributions as of Dec. 31, with all of the contributions coming from the non-profit organization Keep Our Constitution Clean, Inc., finance records show.
Senate poised to take up parental consent
(NSF) — Moving quickly on the controversial issue, the Senate is expected Wednesday to take up a proposal that would require parental consent before minors could have abortions. The Senate has scheduled the measure (SB 404) for consideration during a floor session Wednesday afternoon.
The House version (HB 265) also is positioned to go to the House floor, though it has not been scheduled for debate. Florida already has a requirement for parents to be notified before minors have abortions, but a consent requirement would be more restrictive.
The current law has a process in which minors can go to court to avoid notifying their parents about having abortions — a so-called “judicial bypass” that also is part of the consent proposal.
Authorities: Florida boy, 9, stabs younger sister with knife
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was taken into custody after he stabbed his 5-year-old sister with a kitchen knife because he said he wanted her to die, authorities in Florida said.
The boy stabbed his sister in the back on Monday, news outlets reported, citing the Ocala Police Department. When asked why he did it, he told detectives that the thought of killing her came to his mind two days ago, detectives said.
The Ocala Star Banner reports that the girl was alert and responsive before she was taken to a hospital.
The children’s mother told detectives she had left their apartment briefly to pick up the mail and get some candy for the children from a neighbor. When she returned, she found the boy stabbing his sister in a bedroom, detectives said.
Sandy Hook denier charged with having victim’s dad’s ID info
SORRENTO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who repeatedly harassed parents of shooting victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School has been arrested for possessing the identification of one of the parents, authorities said.
Wolfgang Halbig, 73, was arrested Monday on a charge that he was in unlawful possession of another person’s identification, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Halbig was a guest on the radio show of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. He’s been sued by the Sandy Hook families for defamation for falsely claiming that the massacre never happened. The 2012 mass shooting left 20 first graders and six adults dead at the elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that Halbig repeatedly emailed several people and law enforcement agencies the Social Security number, birth date and other information of Leonard Pozner, whose 6-year-old son, Noah, died at Sandy Hook.
Pozner reported to sheriff officials that Halbig has continued to harass him over the internet since 2018.
Jail records show Halbig was released Monday on $5,000 bond. No online court records had been posted early Tuesday so it was unknown if he had a lawyer.