Baby boy dies days after crash on Florida's Turnpike
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 4-month-old boy has died days after the car he was riding in was involved in a crash near Orlando on Florida's Turnpike, investigators said Monday.
Nolan Panette was in a car seat on Friday morning when the vehicle being driven by his grandfather was struck by another car, said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes.
Troopers immediately arrived on the scene and pulled the child from the car seat. They performed CPR on the boy until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.
Investigators said car driven by Frank Panetta, 69, slowed down because of traffic in front of his vehicle. A car driven by Lucie Alexandre, 32, failed to slow and hit Panetta's car. Panetta, his wife, Suzana Panetta, 71, and Alexandre all suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation, Montes said.
Sperm whale dies after beaching itself north of Mar-a-Lago
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A newborn sperm whale found beached in Palm Beach on Monday morning has died, authorities said.
The whale came ashore near Via La Selva, which is about 1 mile (1,600 meters) north of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, Palm Beach police said in an email.
The Palm Beach Post reported the emaciated whale, which had no teeth, likely got separated from its mother.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the whale was approximately 13 feet (3.9 meters) and weighed about 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms).
It's uncommon for sperm whales to beach themselves on the island, Friends of Palm Beach spokeswoman Diane Buhler told the newspaper.
Officials said equipment is being brought in to town so a necropsy can be done.
No additional details were immediately available.