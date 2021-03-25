Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicleFORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.
It’s the sixth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of nine total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The remains of the 1-year-old male panther were found Sunday on Alligator Alley in Collier County just a few miles east of the toll plaza, wildlife officials said.
On Friday, the remains of a male panther cub were found on private land near the Collier County landfill, officials said. The cause of death wasn’t known.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
Obamacare enrollment period extendedTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it will extend by three months a special enrollment period for Americans to sign up for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act, giving people until Aug. 15.
The extension will give people additional time to tap into health-insurance subsidies that were included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress this month. Congress increased the amount of the subsidies available for coverage through the federal health-insurance marketplace and also made more people eligible for tax credits to reduce premiums.
The latest data show that more than 206,000 people have signed up for Obamacare coverage during the special enrollment period, of whom about 62,000 live in Florida according to the data.
City attorney in Florida arrested on molestation chargeJACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The city attorney for Jacksonville Beach in Florida has been arrested on charges of molesting a child.
Jail records show that Christopher Ambrosio was arrested Wednesday by police officers in nearby Atlantic Beach, Florida.
Ambrosio, 48, is facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child and lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim older than age 12 but younger than age 16, according to online jail records.
Ambrosio serves as the attorney to all City of Jacksonville Beach departments, including Beaches Energy Services and the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department. He also serves as general counsel to the City Council and Boards, according to The Florida Times-Union.
“We are learning details as the public is and the most important things for us, for me as the mayor, is to make sure that our city staff and citizens stay informed,” Mayor Chris Hoffman told the newspaper.
Ambrosio was still in jail as of Wednesday morning. There was no online court docket so there was no way to tell if he had hired an attorney yet.
Pre-game prayer bill going to full HouseTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A proposal that could allow high schools to offer prayers over public-address systems before athletic championship games is headed to the full Florida House.
The measure (HB 1027) comes amid a long-running legal battle over a decision by the Florida High School Athletic Association in 2016 to block Cambridge Christian School of Tampa from offering a prayer over the public-address system before a football championship game at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. The school filed a still-pending federal lawsuit that contends the decision violated its First Amendment rights.
The athletic association has argued that allowing a prayer over the loudspeaker would have been viewed as “government speech.”
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona, was approved Wednesday by the House Education & Employment Committee in a 15-6 vote after little discussion. The bill would require allowing schools to offer up to two-minute remarks over public-address systems. The athletic association could not control the content of the remarks.
“This bill is necessary because nothing is codified in state law that would allow this to proceed,” Barnaby told the committee.
The vote positioned the bill to be considered by the full House. A Senate version (SB 880), sponsored by Sen. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, was scheduled to be taken up by the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday but was postponed.