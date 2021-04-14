Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.
It’s the eighth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 13 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The remains of the 1-year-old female panther were found Saturday in Collier County on a rural road to the south of Immokalee, wildlife officials said.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
Altmaier urges moves to curb insurance suits
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Pointing to a “disparity” between Florida and other states in litigation, Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier is urging lawmakers to consider a series of steps to restrict property-insurance lawsuits. Altmaier sent a five-page letter this month to House Commerce Chairman Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, outlining potential ways to curb litigation, including limiting fees paid to attorneys who represent policyholders. As an example, Altmaier urged a change to address what are known as contingency risk multipliers. Florida allows plaintiffs to collect attorney fees when they prevail in cases against insurance companies, with the amounts typically set by a calculation of the number of hours spent on a case and a reasonable hourly rate. But courts also can approve contingency risk multipliers that increase the fees.
Under a bill (SB 76) passed by the Senate last week, contingency risk multipliers could only be awarded “in a rare and exceptional circumstance with evidence that competent counsel could not be retained in a reasonable manner.” A House property-insurance bill (HB 305) does not include such a limit. But in the letter, Altmaier urged the House to consider a “rare and exceptional” legal framework for the multipliers.
The insurance industry is lobbying to limit attorney fees, arguing that they lead to increased litigation and higher insurance costs. State regulators last year approved dozens of double-digit rate increases for insurers. “These solutions could substantially reduce the litigation associated with claims, bringing more certainty into Florida’s property insurance market,” Altmaier said in the letter dated April 2. “Ultimately this will provide more stability in the market and more rate stability for consumers.”
The Office of Insurance Regulation released the letter Monday in an email titled “notice to interested parties.”