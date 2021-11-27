Pregnant Florida librarian killed in road rage fight
ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A pregnant librarian was killed in a road rage incident, after Florida police said she instigated a fight with a motorcyclist.
Orange City police said 35-year-old Sara Morales was shot outside her home following an argument with another motorist. Police said Morales intentionally hit the motorcycle Saturday and then fled the scene. Authorities said the motorcyclist and a witness followed her, trying to get her to stop.
The motorcyclist told police they called police while following the librarian back to her home.
According to police, Morales went inside, returned with a gun and a confrontation occurred in the road. The motorcyclist allegedly shot Morales multiple times. The pregnant woman and mother of an 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, Fox 35 Orlando reported.
Police said the motorcyclist has a concealed weapons permit, remained at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators.
The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.
Lawmakers seek vehicle charging plan
TALLAHASSEE — Two state lawmakers have proposed requiring the Florida Public Service Commission to come up with rules for a plan about electric-vehicle charging stations. Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, filed a bill (HB 737) on Wednesday that was identical to a measure (SB 920) proposed last week by Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville.
The bills call, in part, for a plan that “facilitates the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in a competitively neutral manner and that includes reasonable and affordable electric rates for investor-owned electric utilities that offer electric vehicle charging to the public.”
As the use of electric vehicles grows, the Public Service Commission has weighed issues involving charging stations. As an example, the commission last December approved a Florida Power & Light pilot program aimed at adding charging stations. The bills are filed for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which will start in January.
COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,400
The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has inched above 1,400, according to data posted online Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed that 1,406 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,382 on Tuesday and 1,351 on Monday. The data also showed that 252 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 260 on Tuesday.
Hospitalization numbers have become relatively stable after massive increases in July and August and steady decreases in September, October and early November. The summer surge was fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.