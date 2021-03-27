Contribution limit sought in ballot initiativesTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A Senate committee Tuesday will consider a bill that would restrict contributions to political committees trying to place proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot. The bill (HB 1890), sponsored by Sen. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, comes after a series of efforts in recent years by lawmakers to make it harder for citizens’ initiatives to get on the ballot.
Under the proposal, contributions to political committees sponsoring initiatives would be limited to $1,000 during the period in which petition signatures are gathered. The limit would be lifted when the secretary of state certifies initiatives have qualified for the ballot – a point that occurs when the backers of the initiatives have met requirements for submitting petition signatures. The petition-gathering process can cost millions of dollars, with groups required to submit 891,589 signatures to get measures on the 2022 ballot.
The bill is scheduled to be heard Tuesday by the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee.
Meetings set for New College president hopefulsTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Meetings with trustees, students, alumni and faculty members will start Monday for five finalists to become president of New College of Florida in Sarasota.
The meetings, which will be spread over two weeks, will begin Monday with finalist Alan Shao, dean of the College of Business at the College of Charleston. Other finalists are Jane Fernandes, president of Guilford College; Patricia Okker, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Missouri; Michael Sosulski, provost of Wofford College; and Rhonda Phillips, dean of the Honors College at Purdue University.
A search committee this month announced the five finalists after interviewing 12 candidates. The search began after New College President Donal O’Shea announced plans to retire.
Senate signs off on more Moffitt moneyTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — With sponsor Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, describing the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center as a “unique asset,” the Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a bill that would provide millions of additional dollars each year to the Tampa center. The bill (SB 866) would change a formula for distributing cigarette tax revenues.
The Tampa cancer center has received about $15.5 million a year through the current formula, but the proposed changes would lead to it receiving $26.9 million starting next fiscal year and $38.4 million starting in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, according to a Senate staff analysis. The proposal would reduce the amount of cigarette tax dollars going into the state’s general revenue.
Hooper said the money would help Moffitt build a “badly needed” new campus.
The House version of the bill (HB 789), filed by Rep. Amber Mariano, R-Hudson, has not been heard in committees.