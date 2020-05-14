Teen learning to park truck runs over dad, killing him
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager accidentally drove a pickup truck over her father while learning how to park the vehicle on Tuesday evening, police said.
The 46-year-old man died at the scene. He was teaching his 15-year-old daughter to park the truck at a park in Tarpon Springs, police said.
The man was standing in front of the 2017 Ford F-150 so his daughter could park the vehicle herself, news outlets reported.
He thought the girl was going to back into the parking spot, but she “unintentionally” hit the accelerator while the truck was in drive, police said. The truck drove forward over a curb before hitting the man and then a tree.
Officers said that when they arrived at the scene, the girl was tending to her father. He was later pronounced dead.
The crash is under investigation. The names of the girl and her father have not been released.
Injured manatee rescued in Florida gives birth at SeaWorld
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An injured pregnant manatee was rescued by crews from a Tampa Bay area marine laboratory and taken to SeaWorld in Orlando for treatment, officials said in a news release.
The manatee gave birth to a calf on Tuesday at SeaWorld, the statement said.
Jess Blackburn, a stranding biologist at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, and Sarasota police marine patrol officer Michael Skinner responded to calls about a distressed manatee on Saturday in Siesta Key.
She noticed the manatee was listing to one side and had both healed and fresh boat strike wounds, Blackburn said in the news release.
”Those kinds of wounds likely caused air to be trapped in the manatee’s chest cavity, making it difficult for the animal to submerge efficiently,”she said.
Crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Mote, Sarasota police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted in getting the manatee into a boat, which took it to shore, where a transport truck took it to SeaWorld.
During an exam at SeaWorld, officials discovered the manatee was pregnant, and it gave birth on Tuesday. The rehabilitation team at SeaWorld is monitoring the mother and baby. The mother is also being treated for her injuries.
SeaWorld’s Manatee Rehabilitation Center is one of four in Florida designated for critical care of manatees.
John Peterson, vice president of zoological operations, said this is the 17th manatee to be treated there this year.