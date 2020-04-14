Vacation rentals remain off limits
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended until April 30 an executive order that suspended rentals of vacation properties because of the COVID-19 pandemic. DeSantis late Friday issued an extension of a March 27 executive order that was slated to last two weeks.
The March 27 order said “many cases of COVID-19 in Florida have resulted from individuals coming into the state of Florida from international travel and other states, posing great risk to Florida residents” and added that “vacation rentals and third-party platforms advertising vacation rentals in Florida present attractive lodging destinations for individuals coming into Florida.” The order required suspension of vacation rentals of homes and condominiums.
It did not apply to such lodging establishments as hotels, inns and resorts. It also did not apply to long-term rentals.
Online grocery purchases approved for ‘SNAP’ program
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Low-income people in the state’s major food-assistance program will be able to make online grocery purchases to help protect them from the spread of COVID-19.
State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced Saturday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture had approved the online-purchase plan for Florida’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP. Participants in the program, which is administered by the Florida Department of Children and Families, use electronic benefits cards similar to ATM cards to buy food.
“Through this innovative pilot program, SNAP households can purchase food online and pay using their EBT card at pickup, among other options,” Fried said in a prepared statement. “This reduces shopping risk from COVID-19, helps fulfill consumer demand and keeps Florida-grown products moving to families.”
An announcement from Fried’s office said the Department of Children and Families would determine the structure of the online program.
Deputies: 3 dozen arrested in central Florida drug sting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — About three dozen people were arrested Saturday in a central Florida drug sting, officials said.
Investigators seized drugs, money and firearms during the sting, Volusia County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Gant told news outlets.
As the drug bust was happening, investigators said Thaddeus Robinson, 40, began threatening detectives. He was arrested and charged with corruption by threat. Officials said he told a deputy he knew his address and would see him later.
The 36 arrests were in addition to 25 drug arrests made earlier in the week during an operation that targeted street crime, Gant told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.
Gant said several people who had warrants issued earlier in the year were also arrested during Saturday’s sting.
A lawyer for Robinson wasn’t listed on jail records.