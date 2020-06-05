DeSantis receives 21 bills
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A proposal that would make it a third-degree felony to intentionally implant a human embryo into a woman without her consent is one of 21 bills sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. The measures were approved during the 2020 legislative session that ended in March.
The fertility bill (SB 698) was sponsored by Sen. Lauren Book, a Plantation Democrat who said the bill is aimed at fertility doctors that have used their own sperm to inseminate women who expected a different donor.
“Horrifyingly, women are sometimes inseminated or implanted with the wrong biological specimens, especially specimens that they did not consent to, because of neglect, specimen storage practices or even predatory physicians who intentionally inseminate patients with their own biological material,” Book said during a March 4 floor session. “When this occurs, families are often left with very little recourse. It’s like the wild, wild west. The law has not caught up with the medical science to protect women who seek help from fertility specialists.”
The bill also prohibits health care practitioners and medical students from conducting a pelvic examination on a patient without the written consent of the patient or the patient’s legal representative, unless they have received a court order for the procedure to collect evidence or in case of a medical emergency.
Among the other proposals awaiting action by DeSantis is a measure (SB 226) that would require athletic trainers to work within the scope of their practice as defined by the Board of Athletic Trainers. Another bill (SB 1050) would allow state employees to take up to 120 hours a year of paid leave to serve as a volunteer during a declared state of emergency. DeSantis has until June 18 to act on the bills.
ER visits drop amid COVID-19 pandemic
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The number of emergency room visits nationally between March 29 and April 25 decreased 42% compared to the previous year, but the number of visits for infectious-disease screenings or exposures increased four-fold, according to a report released Wednesday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The number of emergency department visits averaged 1.2 million per week during the period, down from an average of 2.1 million visits during the same period last year, according to the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report. The lowest number of emergency room visits occurred during the period from April 12 to April 18, the report said. And while visits increased during the week of May 24 to May 30, they still were 26% less than during the same time in 2019.
“The striking decline in ED (emergency department) visits nationwide, with the highest declines in regions where the pandemic was most severe in April 2020, suggests that the pandemic has altered the use of the ED by the public,” the report said. “Persons who use the ED as a safety net because they lack access to primary care and telemedicine might be disproportionately affected if they avoid seeking care because of concerns about the infection risk in the ED.”
Data indicate that emergency visits declined for every age group, with the largest declines in visits by children under the age of 10 and children ages 11 to 14. Those groups experienced a 72% decline and a 71% decline in emergency room visits, respectively. Additionally, the data indicate that emergency room visits declined 37% among males during the four-week period compared to the prior year and 45% among females.
Florida officer on leave after pressing knee into man’s neck
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A bystander video showing a Sarasota police officer pressing his knee into the neck of a handcuffed black man a week before the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has prompted an investigation and promises of transparency.
Two Sarasota officers are seen on video holding down Patrick Carroll, 27, during a domestic violence call on May 18th. A third officer was standing nearby.
“Utilizing your knee on someone’s neck is not something that we train,” Sarasota Police Deputy Chief Patrick Robinson said. “It’s not something that we authorize and it’s not something that we stand behind.”
The department told news outlets it wasn’t aware the officer placed a knee on Carroll’s neck until it was tagged in the video on social media on Monday. In a police report released by the department, an officer stated, “minor force was used to escort subject to the ground and secure him long enough for him to calm down.”
The department said on Facebook that “the individual didn’t require medical attention nor did the individual complain of injuries during the incident.” Carroll’s family disputes this, telling the Herald-Tribune that a request for medical attention was denied in jail and they are seeking legal counsel.
Aerial video posted by the department Tuesday shows more of the encounter. The officers are seen speaking with Carroll for several minutes before placing him in handcuffs. He then resists being put in the patrol car, and officers force him to the ground.
Carroll said he was trying to ask officers why he was being detained. He said he has asthma and scoliosis in his back, and was having trouble breathing.
“I could have been dead on that ground and not standing here talking to y’all right now,” Carroll told reporters this week, amid global protests over the death of Floyd, who said he couldn’t breathe as a Minneapolis officer pressed a knee into his neck on Memorial Day.
The officer who placed his knee on Carroll’s neck has been placed on administrative leave, the department said. He hasn’t been identified. The two other officers are on “desk duty” while the arrest is being investigated, news outlets reported.
Carroll, meanwhile, faces charges of domestic battery, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest.