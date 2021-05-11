Police: Teen girl watching TV hit by stray bullet from party
MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl watching TV in her Florida home over the weekend was shot and wounded by a stray bullet from a house party next door, according to authorities.
Miramar police were called to a report of gunfire at a house party at around 11 p.m. Saturday, the agency said.
Investigators said they believed that two women began to argue during the party, and two men became involved and started shooting.
A 31-year-old man and an 18-year-old were also struck by bullets, police said. The teenage girl suffered gunshot wounds to both of her legs. It was not immediately clear where the other two victims were when they were struck.
The 14-year-old and 31-year-old were taken to a hospital where the man underwent surgery, authorities said. The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital by a relative.
Conditions for the victims were not known late Sunday.
Police said no arrests have been made.
Body found hours after Florida teen reported as missing
ST. JOHNS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have found a body believed to be a 13-year-old girl who had been reported missing on Sunday morning.
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Tristyn Bailey was last seen around 1:15 a.m. at the Durbin Amenity Center and was reported missing hours later. A missing child alert was issued hours before the body was found.
Sheriff’s deputies, along with neighbors, friends and family members, had searched for the girl throughout the day. Sheriff’s officials called off the search shortly after 6 p.m.
“This is a grieving community and we’re going to respect that grieving community. I ask that you put this out there and help us stand by this community and let them grieve together,” the sheriff’s office statement said.
No additional details were provided.
News outlets reported that grief counselors will be available on Monday at Patriot Oaks Academy, where the teen attended school.
St. Johns County is south of Jacksonville on Florida’s Atlantic coast.
Moody committee tops $184K in April
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — As she prepares for a 2022 re-election campaign, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s political committee raised $184,600 in April, a newly filed finance report shows. The committee Friends of Ashley Moody had about $1.15 million in cash on hand as of April 30. Moody has not filed paperwork to formally enter the 2022 race, but she is widely expected to run.
Most of the money raised by her committee in April came in large chunks. They included $50,000 from Storm Ventures Group, LLC, an Arizona-based disaster management firm; $25,000 from Duke Energy; $15,000 from an Associated Industries of Florida PAC; $15,000 from a Florida Medical Association PAC; and $15,000 from a Florida Realtors PAC, according to information posted on the state Division of Elections website. The committee spent only $2,411 in April.
State political candidates and committees face a Monday night deadline for filing reports showing finance activity through April.