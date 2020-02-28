Pharmacist flu treatment backed in Senate
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A Senate committee Thursday approved a controversial proposal that would allow pharmacists to test and treat people for influenza. The vote by the Senate Appropriations Committee sends the bill (SB 714) to the full Senate.
The issue has drawn opposition from physicians’ groups, who contend that pharmacists do not have adequate training to test and treat patients for the flu. Sen. Bill Montford, D-Tallahassee, said he sees the proposal as a risk and raised questions about issues such as whether pharmacists would make proper diagnoses if patients have serious medical conditions. But bill sponsor Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, said patients might have to wait days to get appointments with doctors or wait in line at emergency rooms or urgent-care centers to be treated for the flu.
Hutson said the goal is to “make sure people can feel better and get the care they need as quickly as possible.”
Supporters also have pushed back against the argument that pharmacists would not be adequately trained.
“In pharmacy, we are prepared and ready for this,” Michael Jackson, executive vice president and CEO of the Florida Pharmacy Association, told the Senate committee.
The House has a broader version of the proposal (HB 389), which would also allow pharmacists to test and treat patients for conditions such as streptococcus, lice and certain skin conditions.
Woman in custody after body found in trunk
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The body of a Florida woman missing since last Friday was found in the trunk of a car in Tennessee and a suspect was taken into custody Thursday, police said.
Investigators identified the body found Wednesday as Anna Primavere, according to a statement from police in Titusville, Florida.
The body was discovered by police in Lebanon, Tennessee, after the execution of a search warrant. Police say the car’s owner, Courtney Dawn Gibson, 27, turned herself in Thursday.
Titusville police said they think Primavere was killed Friday and Gibson left the area Saturday and went to her parents’ home in Tennessee.
The investigation is continuing.
Animal Lover: Rescued jet skier says he lost ski saving bird
PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A missing Florida jet skier took refuge in a stilt house after he lost his water scooter attempting to save a bird caught in a wire.
Cole Torrent, 28, borrowed a friend’s jet ski and launched around 1 p.m. Tuesday. He was reported missing in the evening by the same friend, news outlets reported. The search began at Millers Bayou in Port Richey. The U.S. Coast Guard was called in around 7 p.m. and a few hours later Port Richey police said they found Torrent’s jet ski in a mangrove but not Torrent.
Twelve hours later, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office found Torrent by helicopter Wednesday morning, he was waving at them from a stilt home near the mouth of the Pithlachascotee River.
Torrent told WTVT-TV he saw a bird tangled in wiring and wanted to save it. He docked his jet ski to help the bird but didn’t secure the watercraft and it drifted away from him.
Torrent said he tried to swim to it but got tired because of the heavy current, so he swam to an empty stilt house and broke into it. He said the house had a space heater and a tarp to help him keep warm. He waited until he heard the helicopters.
“I’m a little tired and hungry, but other than that, I was able to manage,” Torrent told WTVT.
Torrent offered to repair the damages to the stilt home but police said he won’t face any charges.