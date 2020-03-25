Officials: Drunk Florida woman survives being hit by train
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A drunk Florida woman survived being hit by a slow-moving train after she partially fell asleep on the tracks Tuesday, authorities said.
The woman was hospitalized after she was found by firefighters near the train tracks early Tuesday morning, The Palm Beach Post reported. She does not have life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The woman was hit by a slow-moving train in Lake Worth Beach, a city in Palm Beach County, fire officials said. It is not immediately clear which rail line was involved.
Authorities did not immediately release additional details.
Trial for man accused of killing officer delayed by Covid-19
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The trial of a man accused of killing an Orlando police officer was postponed on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Markeith Loyd is accused of killing Lt. Debra Clayton as she tried to arrest him in January 2017. He was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon a month earlier. Clayton's shooting resulted in a week long manhunt for Loyd, who was eventually arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
His trial had been scheduled for May, but was postponed because court officials in Orlando decided to limit proceedings due to the coronavirus outbreak.
When the order is lifted, officials say they will reschedule Loyd's trial.
Men accused of creating explosions to rob ATMs in 2 states
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two men are facing federal charges in Florida for using small explosions to rob ATMs in the Tampa Bay area, authorities said Monday.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa has charged Mawdo Malick Sallah, 33, of Clearwater, Florida, and Kirk Douglas Johnson, 34, of Anderson, South Carolina, with conspiring to commit arson. They each face up to 20 years in prison.
Sallah and Johnson took nearly $70,000 from several Florida ATMs between November and January and vandalized others without taking any cash, according to a criminal complaint. Investigators believe the men injected some type of flammable fuel into the machines and used a spark to ignite it. The men were arrested Sunday after setting off an explosion at an ATM in Watkinsville, Georgia, prosecutors said. That ATM was damaged, but Sallah and Johnson were unable to retrieve any cash, authorities said.
Online court records didn't list attorneys for Sallah or Johnson.
Florida investigates report cruise line downplayed virus
MIAMI (AP) — Florida's attorney general launched an investigation into a report that Norwegian Cruise Lines downplayed the risks of the new coronavirus with "misleading" sales pitches to continue to book cruises, officials said Monday.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said the Consumer Protection Division is conducting an extensive investigation into the sales scripts employees received to quell virus fears coming from potential customers and sell cruise packages.
"We are in the thick of a public health crisis like our modern world has never experienced," Moody said in a statement. "Let this serve as a warning to anyone seeking to mislead consumers during these challenging times."
The Miami New Times reported earlier this month that it obtained emails showing managers encouraged sales employees to use misleading information such as that the new coronavirus could only survive in cold temperatures.
The news outlet said cruise bookers received scripts instructing them to give wary travelers erroneous information such as "the Coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is not clear whether the spread of COVID-19 will diminish when weather becomes warmer. Other viruses spread more during cold weather months, "but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months," the CDC states.
Moody said the Miami-based cruise line is cooperating with the investigation. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.