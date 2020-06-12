Chokeholds no longer permitted by Miami-Dade officers
MIAMI (AP) — The head of Florida’s largest police department said Thursday that his agency will no longer use a chokehold.
Alfredo Ramirez, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, said in a statement that the applied carotid triangle restraint would no longer be utilized by officers.
The decision was made for the safety of officers and the public, and it was based on feedback from the community and policing professionals, Ramirez said.
“As a progressive agency, we must remain in a constant state of review and open to emerging best practices and community feedback,” Ramirez said.
Demonstrators around the U.S. have been calling for police reforms following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a police officer who pressed his knee for more than eight minutes against Floyd’s neck.
In 2014, Eric Garner died after being placed in a chokehold by a New York City police officer.
Florida SeaWorld parks reopen with masks, temperature checks
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two more Florida theme parks were opening Thursday after being closed since mid-March to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay were opening their gates with new restrictions.
Reservations are now required to enter the parks in order to limit capacity for social distancing. But SeaWorld Orlando will be closed on future Tuesdays and Thursdays and Busch Gardens will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the foreseeable future.
Visitors age 2 and up will be required to wear face masks and everyone will have a temperature screening at the parks’ entrances.
Woman dead after commuter train hits SUV
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A woman died after a Florida commuter train hit her SUV, authorities said.
The crash occurred just before noon Wednesday in Altamonte Springs, near Orlando, a Florida Highway Patrol news release said. Witnesses told troopers that the SUV went around the signal arms that were in the down position.
Officials didn’t immediately identify the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No passengers were in the vehicle, FHP said.
The SunRail train was carrying about two dozen people. No other injuries were reported.