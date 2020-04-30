UF looks at testing students for COVID-19
GAINESVILLE (NSF) — University of Florida officials on Tuesday said they are considering testing 500 to 1,000 students a day for COVID-19 as the school looks at plans to reopen campus in the fall semester. Steve Orlando, a spokesman for the university, said testing up to 1,000 students a day represents “one possible model under consideration” to allow students and faculty to safely return to campus.
“As we begin to plan and prepare for a gradual reopening of the university, we are exploring all options as part of a series of steps to welcome back faculty, staff and students to campus once local, state and federal guidelines allow us to do so and factoring in guidance from our elected officials and the (university system’s) Board of Governors,” Orlando said in an email Tuesday.
Orlando said any university plans will likely involve “data-driven efforts to rapidly test” to locate and isolate people with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.
All state universities shut down their campuses last month because of the virus, with students taking the remainder of their spring classes online.
Coronavirus keeps gasoline prices low
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is below $2 throughout Florida, according to the AAA auto club. Amid a 70% decline in demand because of the coronavirus, prices are down $1 a gallon from a year ago and average $1.77 a gallon.
AAA spokesman W. D. Williams said he does not see prices increasing immediately because of a glut of crude oil on the worldwide market. “The world supply is very high right now,” Williams said. “In fact, our ability to store fuel and oil is quickly coming to an end, because everything is full. So, until we start seeing a little relief there, we are going to continue to see and benefit from low gasoline prices.”
Florida’s most-expensive gas is $1.95 a gallon in West Palm Beach, while the cheapest is $1.62 a gallon in Jacksonville, according to AAA.
“Last springtime, it was a full dollar per gallon more,” Williams said. “So, that means every time someone is filling up their car, if you have a 20-gallon gas tank, you are saving $20 on every single fill-up.”
Woman fights back when man tries to get inside her house
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A man who knocked at a door and tried to force his way inside got more than he bargained for when the woman who lives there fought back, police said.
The senior citizen told Coral Springs police that there was a knock on her door about 9 p.m. on Monday. She said she answered the door and the man tried to get inside. They struggled at the door until he took off running down the street, police said.
Now police are search for the suspect who was described as being in his mid-20s, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.
Police didn’t say whether the man got away with anything of value.
Coral Springs is west of Fort Lauderdale.
Woman dies after T-bone crash
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is dead following a T-bone crash, authorities said.
Pamela Ennis, 69, died shortly after the Monday night crash at a Dania Beach intersection, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release.
Ennis had been driving her car eastbound through the intersection when a southbound car slammed into her. Ennis, as well as the driver and passenger from the other car, were taken to a nearby hospital. Ennis later died.
Investigators didn’t say which driver had the right of way. No charges were reported.