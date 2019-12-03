Recovery care centers re-emerge in House
TALLAHASSEE — A long-debated proposal that would allow health-care facilities known as recovery care centers has re-emerged in the Florida House for the 2020 legislative session. Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, R-Saint Johns, filed a bill (HB 827) last week that would allow the licensure of recovery care centers, where patients could stay up to 72 hours after undergoing surgery in hospitals or ambulatory surgical centers.
The bill says recovery care services would be “postsurgical and post-diagnostic medical and general nursing care provided to a patient for whom acute care hospitalization is not required and uncomplicated recovery is reasonably expected.”
House Republican leaders have repeatedly pursued the recovery-care center idea in recent years, but the Senate has not gone along. The 2020 legislative session starts Jan. 14.
Gun age lawsuit set for October trial
TALLAHASSEE — A National Rifle Association challenge to a state law that increased the minimum age to buy rifles and other long guns could remain unresolved for nearly another year. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker has scheduled a trial for a period that begins Oct. 19, 2020, according to an order issued last month.
The NRA filed the lawsuit in 2018 after the Legislature passed a school-safety law following the mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people. The law included raising from 18 to 21 the minimum age to purchase rifles and other long guns.
The NRA challenged the constitutionality of the age restriction, but the lawsuit was on hold for more than a year because of a fight about whether two young adult plaintiffs could remain anonymous. The NRA last month dropped an appeal about the anonymity issue, pointing to a desire to get the underlying case resolved. Walker’s order set a June 10 deadline for the state and the NRA to file motions for summary judgment, which, if successful, could avert the need for a trial. He also directed that a mediation conference start by June 3.
Lawmaker takes aim at express lanes, tolls
TALLAHASSEE — State Rep. Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs, has filed a proposal that would prohibit the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County from having express lanes or tolls. Avila filed the bill (HB 829) for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which starts Jan. 14. The measure targets State Road 826, a 30-mile bypass around the greater Miami area.
“Any express lane that exists on State Road 826 on the effective date of this act must be immediately opened to the public for use as a regularly marked lane on the road for vehicular traffic,” the bill says. "Any toll that exists on State Road 826 on the effective date of this act must be immediately removed and a charge may not be imposed for use of the road."
The proposal is Avila’s latest about toll roads and expressways in South Florida. During the 2019 legislative session, Avila was the House sponsor of a law — heavily debated among Miami-Dade County legislators — to replace the longstanding Miami-Dade County Expressway Authority with a new entity called the Greater Miami Expressway Agency. The Miami-Dade County Expressway Authority has long spurred arguments, with one of the big issues being toll rates. However, the new law remains tied up in court.
The Florida Department of Transportation has appealed an August ruling by Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper, who found the law unconstitutional because it violated Miami-Dade County’s home-rule powers.