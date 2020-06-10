Police: Florida man lets 12-year-old drive Jeep 85 mph
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing felony charges after police said he let a 12-year-old girl drive his SUV and told her to speed because he wanted to be a “cool father” — even though he is not her dad.
Shaun Michaelsen, 41, told the arresting officer Monday he is friends with the girl’s mother and the girl and her friend were staying with him for a few days, according to court records.
He said the girl had asked earlier in the day if she could drive his Jeep, so he thought “it would be cool” and that he was trying to be a “cool father,” the police report said. Michaelsen also told officers he had been drinking.
Jupiter Officer Craig Yochum said in his arrest report that he spotted the Jeep make an illegal U-turn and then speed away at about 12:10 a.m. Monday. He followed and the Jeep reached speeds of 85 mph (135 kph) in a 45 mph (70 kph) zone before he was able to pull it over. He said that when he asked the 12-year-old why she was driving so fast, she said Michaelsen told her to.
Michaelsen is charged with child neglect, allowing an unauthorized person to drive and causing a minor to become a delinquent for buying the girls vape pens — he says they asked.
He was being held without bond Tuesday at the Palm Beach County Jail. Court records do not indicate if he has an attorney.
Visitors barred from prisons through June 28
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — As Florida’s prison system has recorded nearly 1,900 COVID-19 cases, the Florida Department of Corrections on Monday announced it is extending a ban on visitors through June 28.
Inmates have been unable to see their loved ones and family members in person since March 11, when the department first suspended in-person visitation across the state. The ban, which was extended in April, was instituted to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a deadly respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.
In a news release Monday, the department said “the decision to reinstate the normal visitation schedule will be evaluated in consultation with public health experts.”
Inmates will continue to have access to their loved ones through mail, phone calls and video visitation, which cost money. The department announced last week that inmates will have some complimentary services through July 5, including two free phone calls of up to 15 minutes per prisoner each week.
Numbers released Monday showed that 1,589 inmates and 294 corrections workers across the state had tested positive for the virus. Seventeen inmates have died from complications of COVID-19, corrections officials reported.
The vast majority of cases are concentrated in 12 prisons. Homestead Correctional Institution has had 301 inmate cases, the most of any prison in the state. It is followed by Liberty Correctional Institution, with 212 inmate cases; Hamilton Correctional Institution, with 204 inmate cases; and South Bay Correctional Facility, with 172 inmate cases.
Suspension of jury trials extended amid COVID-19
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady on Monday issued an order extending through July 17 a suspension of criminal and civil jury trials because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canady initially issued the suspension in March and subsequently extended it to July 2.
Last week, the Supreme Court also announced a pilot program in five judicial circuits aimed at using remote technology to conduct civil jury trials. The circuits that will take part are the 4th Judicial Circuit, made up of Duval, Clay and Nassau counties; the 7th Judicial Circuit, made up of St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam and Volusia counties; the 9th Judicial Circuit, made up of Orange and Osceola counties; the 11th Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County; and the 20th Judicial Circuit, made up of Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties. On Monday, Canady directed the circuits to report findings and recommendations of the pilot program by Oct. 2.
Also on Monday, Canady extended the suspension of a statewide grand jury through July 26. That grand jury has investigated the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County. The Supreme Court last month issued an order designed to ensure the statewide grand jury will have enough time to finish its work after the coronavirus-caused suspension ends.