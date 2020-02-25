Monument erected to remember injustice of the Groveland Four
TAVARES, Fla. (AP) — Seven decades after four young black men were accused of raping a white woman in a 1949 case now seen as a miscarriage of justice, the central Florida county where their case took place has erected a monument in their honor.
The monument honoring Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd and Ernest Thomas was unveiled Friday during a ceremony at the Lake County Historic Courthouse. The granite memorial for the men known as the Groveland Four features a bronze plaque imprinted with a written account of the men's ordeal, which was prepared with the help of their families.
"While we cannot change the past, we can learn from it, and we can assure that our institutions today provide equal and fair justice to all," said Lake County Commission Chairman Leslie Campione.
A year ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state's three-member Cabinet granted posthumous pardons to the men.
The case of the Groveland Four is considered a blight on Florida's history. One of the four was killed before he could be charged.
One of the remaining men was fatally shot by the local sheriff and another was shot and wounded by the sheriff and a deputy. A third man was wrongly imprisoned.
DeSantis signs measure on police car parking
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Condominium associations, homeowners’ associations and cooperative associations will not be able to prohibit law enforcement officers from parking police vehicles where they would ordinarily be allowed to park other cars as residents or guests.
Gov. Ron DeSantis late Friday signed a measure (SB 476) spurred by a situation in which a homeowners’ association told a Clearwater police officer that she needed to park a police car in her garage instead of a driveway, according to a Senate staff analysis. The association had rules that prohibited parking commercial and government-issued vehicles in driveways.
The new law, sponsored by Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, and Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, went into effect upon DeSantis’ signature.
DeSantis blasts Sanders over Cuba comments
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday joined a chorus of Republicans criticizing Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders for comments the Vermont senator made about Cuba during an appearance Sunday on the CBS news show “60 Minutes.” During the appearance, Sanders said he is opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but that it is “unfair to simply say everything is bad” and pointed to a “massive literacy program” after Fidel Castro came to power.
The comments drew heavy criticism from Republicans, as Sanders leads the Democratic presidential field after Saturday’s Nevada caucuses.
During an appearance Monday morning at Florida A&M University, DeSantis blasted Sanders. “Any attempts to whitewash the brutality of the Castro dictatorship is totally unacceptable,” said DeSantis, a close political ally of President Donald Trump. “It flies directly in the face of the values of the people throughout this state. And this is a senator who has spoke positively throughout his whole life about the dictatorship there.”
With Florida’s large Cuban-American population, Sanders’ comments about Cuba could play an important role in the state’s March 17 Democratic primary and, if he is the ultimate Democratic nominee, in the November general election.