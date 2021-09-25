North Florida sheriff’s deputy shot during traffic stop
CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was in critical condition early Friday following a shooting during a traffic stop in north Florida, officials said.
The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday in Callahan, which is northwest of Jacksonville on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials are searching for Patrick McDowell, 35, who has been named a suspect in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.
“If you see him, please call police immediately. We would like to find him” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Ashley Spicer told news outlets. “... Our deputy was shot a couple of times by this man and we just need to find him.”
WJXT reported that a second person in the vehicle is cooperating with authorities.
The area around U.S. 301 where the shooting occurred has been shut down during an investigation, officials said. The Nassau County school district notified families that school buses might not be able to pick up students in some locations due to the heavy police presence during the investigation. If children can’t make it to school, the district said their absence would be excused.
No details about the traffic stop or what led to the shooting have been released. The name of the deputy has not been released.
Mayor: Unvaccinated workers to get reprimands, not fired
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Employees of a Florida county where vaccination for COVID-19 is now required for all workers won’t be fired for refusing to get the shots, but will receive written reprimands, the county’s mayor said.
Some workers in Orange County, particularly firefighters have pushed back against Orange County Mayor Jerry Deming’s mandate issued in July that county workers receive a first vaccine shot by the end of September or face discipline. Orange County is the home to Orlando and many of Florida’s biggest theme parks.
Over 500 of the 1,456 fire department employees are either unvaccinated or haven’t reported their vaccination status, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
“It was never my intention to terminate anyone from our employment,” Demings said. “We’re a compassionate and caring employer, but we also must balance that with protecting our employees and the public.”
Demings said the mandate has still been successful since the vaccination rate for county employees is now at 84%.
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened local governments with $5,000 fines per violation for requiring their employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
1 arrested in banquet hall shooting that killed 3 near Miami
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed three people and injured 20 others outside a banquet hall in May.
Davonta Barnes, 22, of Miami Gardens, was arrested late Thursday. He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. He remained in the Miami-Dade County Jail early Friday, where he was being held without bond, according to jail records.
Miami-Dade police believe Barnes acted as a suspected lookout for the men who opened fire on the crowd gathered at the El Mula banquet hall in Miami Gardens on May 30, the Miami Herald reported.
No other arrests have been made in the case.
The crowd had gathered at the banquet hall for a rap show when the gunfire erupted. Surveillance video showed people running as others fell to the ground wounded outside the banquet hall.
Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard III, both 26, and Shankquia Lechelle Peterson, 32, died in the shooting.
Police said at least three men wearing ski masks opened fire after getting out of a stolen SUV, which was later found in a canal not far from the shooting scene. Police said then that the shooting was likely connected to an ongoing rivalry between two groups.
It was among a spate of shootings in May and June that led authorities in Miami to launch “Operation Summer Heat” as a crackdown on gun violence. The shootings included a car chase and shooting near a Miami casino and a shooting outside of a South Beach restaurant that left one man paralyzed and a rapper jailed.
A lawyer who could speak on Barnes’ behalf was not listed on jail records.