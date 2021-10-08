3 Florida students accused of making bomb threats to school
GAINESVILLE. Fla. (AP) — Three students are facing charges of making fake bomb threats at a north Florida high school, officials said.
The students arrested on Wednesday took part in bomb threats to Eastside High School in Gainesville on Sept. 28, Oct. 1, Oct. 5 and Oct. 6, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said.
So far this school year, eight students from Alachua County Public Schools have been arrested in connection to 17 bomb threats since school started on Aug. 10, the Gainesville Sun reported.
The students arrested Wednesday include two boys, ages 15 and 16, and a 16-year-old girl, officials said. They each face charges of making a false bomb threat, using a phone to commit a felony and for interfering with a school function.
Graham confirmed to federal education post
(NSF) — Former Florida Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham was confirmed Wednesday by the U.S. Senate as assistant secretary for legislation and congressional affairs in the U.S. Department of Education.
Graham, an attorney, represented the Tallahassee area and other parts of North Florida in the U.S. House from 2015 to 2017 and ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018. Her father is Bob Graham, a former Florida governor and U.S. senator.
President Joe Biden announced in April that he intended to tap Graham for the post, and a statement from the White House at the time said Graham was “known as one of the House’s most bipartisan members” while she was in Congress.
Several Florida Democrats heralded Graham’s confirmation. “Congratulations to @GwenGraham – and to the students, families, and educators across the country who will benefit from her leadership,” state Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, tweeted Wednesday.
DOT road ranger hit by car while setting up I-75 detour
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Department of Transportation road ranger who was setting up a detour following a crash on Interstate 75 early Thursday was hit by an inattentive driver who went around traffic cones, troopers said.
The ranger, who works for the Florida Department of Transportation, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. He was later listed in stable condition.
The incident began around 2 a.m. Thursday when a southbound tractor trailer carrying frozen food overtook slower traffic, forcing the driver to take evasive action to avoid a crash, trooper said. The truck then crashed into an inside barrier wall and the tractor separated from the trailer. Parts of it ended up in the northbound lanes of I-75 and caught fire.
A vehicle heading north hit debris from the crash, the report said.
The road ranger was setting up a detour when an inattentive 71-year-old driver hit him, troopers said.
The other drivers involved in the crashes were not seriously injured.
Florida puts out welcome mat amid port backups
(NSF) — Florida is encouraging shipping firms to consider the state’s 15 seaports as cargo ships remain backed up, waiting for open port space, in Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif. Florida Ports Council President and CEO Michael Rubin issued a release Wednesday arguing that Florida ports could be a more efficient alternative to move consumer goods crossing the Pacific Ocean to either the East Coast or even the Midwest.
“With inflation growing, shipping and manufacturing industries can save time and money by calling on Florida ports,” Rubin wrote. “Why pay to moor off the coast of California, when Florida shipping lanes are open and serving as the gateway for getting goods to America’s market.”
Supply chains have struggled to keep up with increased consumer demand for products amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Rubin said more than 60 cargo ships were moored off the coast of California, and the situation could continue into the year-end holidays. On its website, the Port of Los Angeles reported all terminals were open and operational, with 24 vessels in port Wednesday.
“Labor crews working on 18 container ships, one tanker and three dry bulk carriers. Also in port: 2 cruise ships,” the port’s website said.
The Port of Long Beach on Wednesday retweeted a CNN report about the slowdown in supply chains, highlighting comments by port executive director Mario Cordero that, “We need an Amazon state of mind,” arguing for 24-hour operations.