Troopers: 2 killed in crash after fleeing traffic stop
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two people who fled from a traffic stop in St. Petersburg died in a crash on Interstate 275 early Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A short time before the crash, St. Petersburg police stopped the vehicle. The car, driven by a 28-year-old man, fled from the officers, who didn’t pursue them, troopers said in an incident report.
The car was traveling at a high rate of speed and the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road, the report said. The car crossed the median, crashed into a tree and rolled over multiple times.
The 33-year-old passenger was ejected from the car as it rolled over and erupted into flames, the report said.
The crash closed I-275 for several hours.
The names of the crash victims haven’t been released.
Deputy loses control of vehicle, crashes into power poles
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Orange County Sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries early Tuesday when he lost control of his patrol vehicle while responding to a call and crashed into two utility poles and a fence, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Deputy Carl Bronislawski, 24, was treated at the scene for injuries. Troopers said he was traveling with his emergency lights activated when his vehicle left the roadway just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Orlando Utilities Commission crews came to the scene to fix the power poles.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.
Feds: Florida man used damaged goods fraud to steal $1.5M
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man is facing federal charges after prosecutors claim he submitted fake claims for damaged items to the U.S. Postal Service.
Edwin Garcia-Albarracin, 45, was charged with multiple counts of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, The Miami Herald reported. He was scheduled for a bail hearing Tuesday. Court records in Miami do not list an attorney for him.
According to an indictment, Garcia-Albarracin sold online goods and shipped them through the postal service. Later, authorities said he submitted claims saying that some of the packages had been damaged when in fact they were not.
The indictment says Garcia-Albarracin supported his claims by sending photographs of damaged products. Prosecutors say, however, the pictures weren’t of the products Garcia-Albarracin actually sent.
Court records show Garcia-Albarracin has previously been prosecuted for assault on an elderly person and battery of a sports official, among other charges.