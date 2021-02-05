Florida police search for car stolen while carrying vaccine
PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Florida police are investigating the theft of a car that was carrying $10,000 worth of COVID-19 vaccine.
The Plant City Police Department said Thursday that it is searching for a man suspected of having stolen the vehicle with 30 vials inside that had parked near a vaccination site in the city where Florida’s winter strawberries are harvested.
The police incident report says the gray Hyundai Accent had been left with the engine running and unlocked by a driver who worked for CDR Maguire, a contractor hired for vaccination scheduling and logistical support, including taking vaccines from county health departments to specific sites.
The company said in a statement that its employee was taking vaccine vials in temperature-controlled coolers from the Hillsborough County Department of Health in Tampa to Plant City’s Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, but at the entrance of the delivery point there was “a line that hindered him from entering.” The driver got out of the car to find a security guard to allow him into the site when the suspect got in the car and took off.
Police told news outlets that the 21-year-old driver is not considered a suspect.
“We have no reason to believe the thief knew the vials were in the car,” CDR Maguire said in an emailed statement, adding that it has already secured replacements and the incident had not prompted any cancellations of vaccine appointments.
Report: Gunman ambushes trooper, is shot in return fire
MIAMI (AP) — A gunman who ambushed a state trooper’s patrol car on a Florida highway was shot when the trooper inside returned fire, authorities said Thursday.
The trooper was not hit but his car was riddled with bullets, highway patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho told news outlets.
The trooper was guarding a lane closure for a construction project when the man abruptly stopped his car and opened fire, Camacho said.
“It almost seems like the trooper was targeted,” Camacho said. The Highway Patrol did not release any further information.
The gunman was taken to a hospital. His condition was not available.
Search for captain underway after boat hits Florida bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A shrimp boat struck a bridge in Jacksonville on Thursday morning and multiple agencies were searching for the captain, officials said.
The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted that the 30-foot (9-meter) fishing boat was “unmanned and running in circles” near the Buckman Bridge which spans the St. Johns River just before 8 a.m. Thursday.
No one was aboard when Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews reached the boat, which struck one of the bridge’s pillars, news outlets reported.
No additional details about the incident were immediately available.
Police: Young child shot in Jacksonville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 3-year-old was shot in the leg on Wednesday night in a Jacksonville neighborhood, police said.
The child was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, Jacksonville Sheriff’s officials said in a news conference.
An investigation is underway to determine how the child was shot. But sheriff’s said they were not searching for a suspect. They did not say whether the shooting was accidental.
The name of the child was not released.
The shooting is also being investigated by Children and Family Services, officials said.
No additional details were immediately available.