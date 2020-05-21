Ex-deputy headed to prison for stealing from kid’s charity
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy and U.S. Navy veteran was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for stealing $50,000 from a children’s charity and paying kickbacks to lure patients into a drug treatment center he ran in West Palm Beach.
Robert “Bobby” Simeone, 49, pleaded guilty to 30 felony charges related to three cases. The former Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested in February.
Evidence showed that Simeone paid two sober home operators to bring in patients to his center, prosecutors said. In Florida, it is illegal offer or pay any commission, kickback or bribe to promote the referral of patients to or from a health care provider.
Simeone’s lawyers previously contended that his center helped vulnerable adults and that there was no evidence of patient brokering, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.
The newspaper reported that financial crimes investigators reviewed bank accounts tied to Simeone and his wife, and Children of Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit in Boynton Beach.
Court records show detectives found $73,556 in deposits were made to the charity between 2015 and 2019, and $49,037 in transfers from the charity were deposited into Simeone’s personal and business accounts.
Circuit Judge Joseph Marx on Tuesday approved the terms on Tuesday.
Prosecutors dropped 27 felony counts and Simeone was convicted of 26 counts including patient brokering, conspiracy to commit patient brokering, and organized scheme to defraud, money laundering and grand theft.
While the charges are punishable by up to 175 years in prison, the deal means Simeone should be out in less than five years, factoring in 91 days credit for time already served. He will then serve five years of probation.
Banners honor graduates along Florida Keys Overseas Highway
ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — Banners featuring scores of yearbook photos are hanging next to the Florida Keys Overseas Highway to honor graduating seniors who will miss out on traditional ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Several residents in Islamorada knew that COVID-19 would affect celebrations for the 177 graduating seniors at Coral Shores High School in the Upper Keys. Local businessman Mike Forster helped finance the project to transform yearbook portraits into banners, and Florida Keys Electric Cooperative crews hung them from powerline poles in Islamorada. Each banner has four senior pictures.
Bridget Dougherty, 18, who is planning to attend the University of South Florida, said she and her fellow graduates were surprised by the banners.
“It’s reassuring that people are aware of what we are going through,” Dougherty said. “It’s connected those who have graduated with those who are graduating now.”
Dougherty said she was very disappointed with missing out on traditional celebrations.
“I spent a lot time in school building up to this,” she said. “Graduation is the thing that makes it worthwhile.”
She’s planning to study chemistry and said she will consider post-graduate studies in medicine, hoping to research and perhaps help to cure diseases like coronavirus.