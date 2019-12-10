Burglar at auto parts store hit officer in head with pliers
TAMPA (AP) — Authorities say a Tampa police officer is recovering after a suspected burglar threw a pair of pliers through a glass door early Monday and hit her in the head.
The officer was responding to a reported break-in at an auto parts store early Monday when the attack happened. The Tampa Bay Times reports she received eight stitches over her left eye.
Tampa police say Leonard Henry, 37, tried to hide in some of the store’s shelving, but was sniffed out by K-9 Jagger. Henry was charged with burglary, battery of a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.
The officer’s name hasn’t been released. A lawyer for Henry wasn’t listed on jail records.
An investigation continues.
Rubio seeks inquiry into federal prison abuse allegations
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Senator Marco Rubio has asked the Bureau of Prisons to conduct a thorough review of Florida’s Coleman Federal Correctional Complex following reports of sexual abuse of female inmates by male staff at the facility.
Rubio called the allegations “simply abhorrent”in a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the Miami Herald reported.
A lawsuit was filed last week on behalf of 14 women seeking compensation and prison improvements. The Herald reported that seven of the women are still incarcerated at the central Florida facility.
The complaint outlines the coercion, threats and sexual abuse the women suffered at the hands of correctional officers. One woman said she was taken to a remote trailer and assaulted by an officer who told her that he had been accused of rape before “but they’re never going to believe you.”’
Former inmate Gina Hernandez told the newspaper the layout of the complex makes abusing inmates easy. There are multiple buildings with plenty of wooded paths.
In his letter to Barr, Rubio urged the attorney general to “take immediate action to ensure such behavior is neither happening, nor tolerated,” at Coleman or any other federal facility.
Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The Saudi gunman who killed three people at the Pensacola naval base had apparently gone on Twitter shortly before the shooting to blast U.S. support of Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim, a U.S. official said Sunday as the FBI confirmed it is operating on the assumption the attack was an act of terrorism.
Investigators are also trying to establish whether the killer, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, of the Royal Saudi Air Force, acted alone or was part of a larger plot.
Alshamrani, who was killed by a sheriff’s deputy during the rampage at a classroom building Friday, was undergoing flight training at Pensacola, where members of foreign militaries routinely receive instruction.