Census temporarily closes some field offices due to unrest
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau says it has temporarily closed offices in several cities as a precaution as cities grapple with unrest following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
The U.S. Census Bureau would not say Monday which offices have been closed. A spokeswoman says in an email that the closures were done out of an abundance of caution.
The Census Bureau is in the middle of the 2020 census, which is attempting to count every resident in the U.S.
Census Bureau offices around the country were closed for a month and a half as field operations were suspended in March to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The offices only began reopening on a rolling basis in the past several weeks.
The 2020 census will help determine how many congressional seats each state gets and the distribution of $1.5 trillion in funding.
The Census Bureau on Monday reported reaching its predicted goal for households answering the 2020 census questionnaire on their own — 60.5%. The self-response rate will likely grow higher in the next two months before the next phase of the 2020 head count begins in August. That’s when hundreds of thousands of census-takers start knocking on the doors of homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the census questions.
Deputies: Snapchat video shows Florida teen whipping dog
PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen was arrested on aggravated animal cruelty charges after a friend uploaded two videos on Snapchat that showed him whipping a dog with a leather belt, sheriff’s officials said..
The 16-year-old was arrested early Monday in Palm Coast, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.
The teen told investigators that the 7-year-old Pomeranian-type breed named Kush was one of two dogs he cares for, according to an arrest report.
On Sunday afternoon, the dog defecated on the teen’s bedroom floor and the boy became angry when he stepped in it, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a report.
Someone had alerted investigators to the Snapchat videos, which showed the abuse. One was a 14-second video in which the teen hit the dog twice as it yelped for help and tried to get away. The dog bit the teen, the report said.
A 19-second video showed the teen continuing to beat the whimpering dog, while he and a friend laughed, deputies said.
The dog was pinned to the ground by the neck and hit three more times on its backside, the report said.
Deputies traced the video to the 15-year-old friend, who admitted it wasn’t a smart idea to post the incident on Snapchat.
The teen told investigators that he typically uses a belt to discipline his dogs.
The Palm Coast Animal Control seized both of the teen’s dogs and took them to Flagler Animal Hospital to be assessed, the newspaper reported.
Judge gives control of Joe Exotic’s zoo to Carole Baskin
WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma has awarded ownership of the zoo made famous in Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries to Joe Exotic’s chief rival.
In a ruling Monday, U.S. District Judge Scott Palk granted control of the Oklahoma zoo that was previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage — also known as Joe Exotic — to Big Cat Rescue Corp.
The Florida group was founded by Carole Baskin, who also featured prominently in the hit Netflix series. Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed.
Baskin previously sued Maldonado-Passage for trademark and copyright infringements and won a $1 million civil judgment against him. Palk’s judgment Monday found that ownership of the zoo was fraudulently transferred to Maldonado-Passage’s mother in an attempt to avoid paying the judgment.
The decision said the zoo animals must be removed from the property within 120 days but it does not detail what should happen to them.
Attorneys representing Big Cat Rescue Corp. did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Maldonado-Passage remains incarcerated in Fort Worth, Texas. In a handwritten letter posted Monday on Twitter, he repeated his plea for a presidential pardon.
Huge Confederate flag taken down near Tampa due to protests
BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — A huge Confederate battle flag has been lowered from its towering pole near Interstates 4 and 75 outside Tampa after threats appeared on social media to set it on fire during protests of the killings of black people by white authorities.
David R. McCallister, who leads the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, wants people to know that removing the 30-foot by 60-foot (9-meter by 18-meter) battle flag wasn’t a decision made in fear.
“The decision was we would temp take down the flag in the bests interests of preserving the park overall,” he told the Tampa Bay Times. “We don’t want the flag to be an excuse for anyone to do illegal acts.”
The flag flies on a 139-foot (42-meter) flag pole, erected in Confederate Memorial Park in 2008 for the 200th birthday of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America. The group typically only removes it when hurricanes threaten the area.
“We want to lower the temperature and defuse any problems,” McCallister said.
McCallister posted on Facebook on Sunday that the flag was considered a “high visibility target” for protests in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
Florida woman discovers alligators fighting by her home
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A woman in route to get her morning coffee was jolted awake with pounding on her front door she later discovered to be two alligators fighting in front of her home in Florida.
The video of the surprising encounter in Fort Myers was posted on Facebook last week by Susan Geshel. When she first saw the reptiles before 7 a.m., Geshel told The Fort Myers News-Press that one of the alligators had his snout pinned on her door while the other was stationed at a distance with its snout wide open.
The video then shows Geshel calling her husband in surprise as one of the alligators clamped its jaws on the other’s body and pushed it to the wall as it moved away from the house.
“They made a mess on the front door,” Geshel, who has never seen alligators on her property in Fort Myers, said. After about 20 minutes by her house, one of the alligators walked across the street to a neighbor’s home while the other disappeared from the area and could have gone to a nearby pond, she added.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Spokeswoman Melody Kilborn said the fighting alligators were reacting to being in a confined space.
The reptiles, who Kilborn said are most visible when the weather is warm, also tend to mate during May and June, according to the wildlife agency.
2 teen girls killed in rollover crash
TAMARAC, Fla. (AP) — Florida traffic homicide detectives are investigating a rollover crash that left two teenage girls dead, authorities said.
The crash occurred early Thursday morning at a Tamarac intersection, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release.
A 14-year-old boy was driving the car with three other teens as passengers, authorities said. As the car passed into the intersection, a pickup truck slammed into the car’s passenger side, causing it to flip over. Marjorie Petit Frere, 16, and Valerie Petit Frere, 13, were fatally injured. The driver and a 16-year-old boy in the car were hospitalized.
The 68-year-old man who was driving the truck was not hospitalized.
Officials didn’t say which vehicle had the right of way. No charges were immediately reported.
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.
It’s the 12th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 14 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The remains of the 14-month-old uncollared female panther were found Saturday in Collier County on a rural road near Naples Lakes Country Club, wildlife officials said.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.