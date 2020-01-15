Sheriff: 4 dead in Florida home, 1 person in custody
CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — Four bodies were found inside a central Florida home and sheriff’s officials said they have one person in custody.
Osceola County Sheriff’s officials released few details about the investigation Monday.
“All parties involved with this investigation are accounted for,” Sheriff Russ Gibson said during a brief news conference. He didn’t answer reporters’ questions about the case.
Deputies were called to the home in Celebration, which is in the shadows of Walt Disney World. The bodies were found inside the home, but sheriff’s investigators haven’t said how they were killed or what charges the person in custody would face.
The identities of the dead won’t be released until the medical examiner conducts autopsies, said sheriff’s spokesman Jacob Ruiz.
Investigators had much of the block cordoned off with yellow crime tape Monday afternoon.
Neighbor Marcelo Rodriguez told the Orlando Sentinel he saw deputies at the two story home earlier Monday yelling for residents to open the front door. He said he then saw a man who lives there in handcuffs outside the home. Rodriguez said the man lived at the home with his family.
“We are in shock,” Rodriguez said. “It’s terrible.”
4 Florida panthers found dead in first 2 weeks of 2020
(AP) Four Florida panthers have been reported dead in the first two weeks of 2020.
Three of the deaths were caused by vehicle strikes, while the fourth was killed by a train, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
The remains of an adult female were collected last Thursday near a Collier County farm worker village. An adult male was found dead near railroad tracks in Polk County on Jan. 4. An adult female was found dead Jan. 2 just south of the Spirit-of-the-Wild Wildlife Management Area in Hendry County, and the remains of a panther of unknown age and sex were collected on New Year’s Day near Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Management Area in Hendry County.
A total of 27 Florida panthers were reported killed in 2019, with 23 of those being from vehicle strikes.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
1 person found dead after house fire
CITRA, Fla. (AP) — One person was killed in a Florida house fire Monday morning, and a firefighter was injured, officials said.
Rescue workers responded to the Citra home following 911 calls, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.
One caller said they had heard multiple explosions from the home and that a resident was trapped inside, the Ocala Star-Banner reported.
The house was completely involved in flames with firefighters arrived, officials said. A district captain was knocked to the ground after making contact with a live power line.
The captain was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and later was upgraded to good condition, rescue officials said.
The victim was declared dead at the scene.
Fire officials didn’t immediately identify the victim or what caused the fire.
Report: Teen missing in Florida got past airport security
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing told police she used a drink coupon to get past a security checkpoint at a Florida airport. The police statement conflicts with a statement from the TSA, which said she presented a valid boarding pass.
Orlando television station WESH reported Monday that the central Florida teen, who has autism, went missing last week.
The report said the teen told detectives she took a bus from the northwest suburb of Apopka last Friday to Orlando International Airport, where she found a drink coupon on the floor and used it to get through the TSA pre-check security checkpoint.
The Transportation Security Administration, however, said in a statement that the teen had a valid boarding pass.
”Under the age of 18, passengers are not required to present an ID. She was screened and therefore presented no threat to the aviation system,” the TSA statement said.
The girl was later found near a Southwest Airlines gate and reunited with her family.