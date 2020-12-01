‘Campus Carry’ issue re-emerges for 2021 session
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A long-debated proposal that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to carry guns on Florida college and university campuses was filed Monday for consideration during the 2021 legislative session.
Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, refiled the “campus carry” proposal (HB 6001), which did not receive a hearing during the 2019 and 2020 sessions. Similar measures were filed unsuccessfully by other gun-rights supporters in prior sessions.
The proposals have drawn opposition from higher-education leaders.
As of Oct. 31, Florida had issued more than 2.19 million concealed-weapons licenses. The 2020 legislative session starts in March.
Toddler survives fall from 4th floor apartment in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — A 2-year-old girl is recovering after falling early Monday from a fourth floor window of an apartment in Miami.
A palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of the fall and the child landed in some bushes, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WPLG.
The child was being cuddled by her uncle and was crying when crews arrived at the scene in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Carroll told the television station.
The girl was then taken to a hospital for treatment. No additional details were immediately available.
Missing Florida boater found clinging to capsized boat
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A 62-year-old boater who had been missing since Friday was found Sunday clinging to his capsized vessel off of Florida’s Atlantic coastline, the U.S. Coast Guard said,
The agency had been searching for signs of Stuart Bee and his 32-foot (9.7 meters) boat since he was reported missing on Friday.
A crew onboard the container ship Angeles spotted Bee some 86 miles (138 kilometers) off of Cape Canaveral on Sunday, the Coast Guard said in a Twitter post.
A Coast Guard helicopter crew flew to the Angeles to take Bee back to shore.
His condition wasn’t immediately known.