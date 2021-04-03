Senate ready to vote on property insurance changes
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — After rejecting a series of amendments proposed by Democrats, the Senate could vote as soon as Wednesday on potentially far-reaching changes to Florida’s property insurance system. The Senate on Thursday took up a bill (SB 76), sponsored by Banking and Insurance Chairman Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, and positioned it procedurally for a vote. The bill, in part, would allow insurers to limit amounts paid for roof damage and would place new restrictions on attorney fees in insurance disputes. Backers say it is needed because of financial problems in the insurance industry that have led to homeowners facing large rate increases or turning to the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. for coverage.
Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, said major rate increases will continue unless lawmakers pass Boyd’s bill. But Democrats argued that the proposed changes, such as allowing insurers to limit amounts paid for roof damage, would hurt consumers. Also, they said the bill doesn’t guarantee that will rates will decrease if the changes are approved.
“We can’t keep doing this on the backs of consumers,” Senate Minority Leader Gary Farmer, D-Lighthouse Point, said. Farmer and other Democrats proposed several amendments, which were rejected by the Republican majority.
The measure is dramatically different from a House property-insurance bill that, for example, does not include the potential limits on payments for roof damage.
South Florida university to require COVID-19 vaccine in fall
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A private university in South Florida will require students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 when they return to campus in the fall.
Vaccinations are mandatory by Aug. 1, Nova Southeastern University said in an email announcing a Friday morning news conference.
“As the state, nation and world begins to emerge from the months-long changes to our lives brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nova Southeastern University is pleased to announce that it intends to resume full, in-person classroom learning for on-ground courses for the fall 2021 semester,” the release said.
The university has 6,314 undergraduate students and 14,574 advanced degree students at its main campus in Davie, and across campuses in Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens, Tampa and Puerto Rico,.
Many inmates wary of vaccinations
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A survey of 5,110 people incarcerated in prisons and jails in four states – including Florida – shows that more than 45%, or 2,318 people, would refuse COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a new “Morbidity and Mortality” report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another nearly 10% of people participating in the survey, or 498 people, said they would “hesitate to receive” vaccines while slightly more than 45% of the survey participants or, 2,294 people, said they would get the shots.
The survey results underscored the “urgent need for interventions that are culturally relevant and appropriate for various health literacy levels to increase vaccine confidence among incarcerated or detained persons,” the report’s authors concluded.
“Incarcerated or detained persons might have inherent higher distrust of governmental systems based on their interactions with law enforcement or the justice system or their experiences with institutional racism, emphasizing the need for trusted messengers to directly appeal to these persons.”
The findings are based on interviews of inmates at three prisons and 10 jails, including the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department. The results show that willingness to receive COVID-19 vaccinations was lowest among Black inmates, with 36.7% reporting they would accept shots. Hispanics were the most likely to get vaccinated, with 52.5% agreeing to the shots.