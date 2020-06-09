Inmate coronavirus death toll up to 17
(NSF) — Two Florida inmates died from complications of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the toll of coronavirus-related deaths in state prisons to 17, the Florida Department of Corrections reported on Sunday. The Florida Department of Health did not immediately disclose the names of the facilities where the prisoners were housed.
The other 15 inmates who died from complications of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, were housed in seven prisons in various parts of the state, according to a Department of Health report. Blackwater River Correctional Facility and South Bay Correctional Facility, two prisons operated by The Geo Group Inc., Sumter Correctional Institution, Dade Correctional Institution, Everglades Correctional Institution, Liberty Correctional Institution and Union Correctional Institution have had inmates die. They are among a dozen facilities with reported COVID-19 outbreaks.
The number of inmate cases increased by 16 over the weekend. As of Sunday, 1,569 inmates had tested positive for the virus, corrections officials reported. Also, 293 staff members had tested positive for the virus, with six testing positive over the weekend.
As of Sunday, corrections and health officials had conducted 14,831 tests on inmates. The number of tests included re-tests, making it unclear how many of the state’s roughly 94,000 inmates had been tested at least once for the virus.
Gas prices expected to again top $2 a gallon
(NSF) — With coronavirus-related restrictions lifting and Floridians beginning to travel more, gasoline prices are the most expensive they have been in nine weeks. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida is $1.90, up 2 cents from last week and 14 cents from a month ago, according to the AAA auto club. Also, the price of crude oil is at a three-month high, due to increased demand and production cuts.
AAA spokesman W. D. Williams said he expects prices will top $2 a gallon in the next week or two.
“The economy is rebounding,” Williams said. “People who were working from home are now starting to go back to their normal place of work. So, those daily commutes consume a lot of gasoline systemwide. So, the demand is increasing. We all know that as the demand increases, the prices are going to increase as well.” Gas prices are still down 70 cents a gallon from a year ago. Florida’s most expensive gas is in West Palm Beach, with the cheapest in Orlando.
“The bottom of gasoline prices are behind us, and we are going to see continued increases coming up in the future,” Williams said. “We expect to see a $2-a-gallon Florida average, probably within a week or so.”
Legislative candidates qualify for election bids
(NSF) — Dozens of legislative candidates began qualifying Monday for this year’s elections in which 21 Senate seats and all 120 House seats could draw contests. The formal qualifying period began at noon Monday and will continue until noon Friday.
Among the early qualifiers were candidates for what likely will be closely watched open Senate seats. For example, Rep. Javier Fernandez, D-South Miami, and Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, quickly qualified to run in Senate District 39, which is made up on Monroe and part of Miami-Dade counties. Fernandez and Rodriguez are battling to replace term-limited Sen. Anitere Flores, R-Miami.
Meanwhile, in Palm Beach County, Rep. Tina Polsky and former Rep. Irv Slosberg, both Boca Raton Democrats, qualified in Senate District 29. They are seeking to replace Sen. Kevin Rader, D-Delray Beach, who decided against seeking reelection this year.
Also, in Central Florida, former Rep. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, and Democrats Patricia Sigman and Guerdy Remy qualified to run in Senate District 9, which is made up of Seminole County and part of Volusia County. The seat is open because Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs, faces term limits. Senate Democratic leaders have backed Sigman in the race.