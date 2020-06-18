6-year-old boy dead after being ejected from pickup truck
LEDGER, Fla. (AP) — A 6-year-old boy is dead after being ejected from a pickup truck during a crash in Florida, authorities said.
The crash occurred Tuesday morning on a highway southwest of Lakeland, the Ledger reported.
Liam Earley and another boy were riding in a truck driven by a 38-year-old woman when a car drifted across the lanes and clipped the rear of the truck, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The truck spun out and rolled several times. Liam was thrown from the truck and landed on the shoulder of the road, according to reports. He was transported to a Lakeland hospital, where he died.
Deputies said the car’s driver said he fell asleep at the wheel. No other serious injuries were reported.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
DeSantis receives E-Verify proposal
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A bill that would require all government employers to use a federal electronic system to check the immigration status of new workers was sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday. The measure (SB 664) would require all public employers — such as local schools, public universities and state agencies — and their contractors to use the electronic system, known as E-Verify.
Private employers who do not do business with the state government would not be mandated to use E-Verify. Businesses that receive state-funded economic incentives, however, would be required to use the verification system. Also, government contractors would be required to use it.
Private employers who decide not to use E-Verify would be required to keep a three-year record of the documents used by workers to complete an “I-9” form, which federal law already requires businesses to use.
Until this spring, years of attempts to pass an E-Verify bill failed in the Republican-led Legislature. But the push for the verification plan this year got a political boost from the governor. DeSantis, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, made a crackdown on illegal immigration a cornerstone of his 2018 gubernatorial campaign.
The E-Verify bill sent to the governor on Tuesday, however, does not go as far as DeSantis initially wanted. The Republican governor had promised a mandate for both private and public employers, but lawmakers settled on an E-Verify requirement for government employers and their contractors.
DeSantis has until July 1 to act on the measure.
Parental consent bill teed up for governor
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A heavily debated bill that would require parental consent before minors can have abortions was sent Tuesday to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated he will sign it. The Republican-dominated Legislature passed the bill (SB 404) in February, but it was not formally sent to DeSantis until Tuesday.
Florida has a requirement for parents to be notified before minors have abortions, but a consent requirement would be more restrictive. The current law has a process in which minors can go to court to avoid notifying their parents about having abortions — a so-called “judicial bypass” that also is part of the consent proposal.
The Florida Supreme Court in 1989 struck down a parental-consent law, finding that it violated a right to privacy in the state Constitution. But supporters of this year’s proposal, sponsored by Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, and Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, have expressed confidence that it would be upheld, at least in part because of a new conservative majority on the court.