State tops 100 hepatitis A cases in new year
TALLAHASSEE — After a major outbreak in 2019, Florida has topped 100 cases of hepatitis A in the new year. As of Saturday, 101 cases had been reported in January, including 40 cases last week, according to the state Department of Health.
The largest concentrations this month were in Duval and Polk counties, which had 12 and 10 cases, respectively, as of Saturday.
Hepatitis A can cause liver damage and is spread through such things as fecal matter. That can include transmission by people not properly washing their hands after going to the bathroom and contaminating food or drinks.
Health officials have urged people to get vaccinated against the virus.
Florida totaled 3,397 reported cases in 2019, after having 548 cases in 2018 and 276 cases in 2017, Department of Health numbers show.
House, Senate to take up genetic information issue
TALLAHASSEE — The full House and a Senate committee next week will consider priority legislation of incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls: a proposed ban on insurers using customers’ genetic information to make policy decisions about life insurance, long-term care insurance and disability insurance. The House is slated to take up its proposal (HB 1189) during a floor session Wednesday, while the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee on Tuesday will consider a Senate version (SB 1564) sponsored by Lakeland Republican Kelli Stargel.
Federal law already prevents health insurers from using genetic information in underwriting policies and in setting premiums. But the prohibition doesn’t apply to life insurance or long-term care coverage, which Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, has described as a “massive loophole.” Insurance companies have testified they don’t use the information now. But Sprowls said he worries they might try to use it in the future as the popularity of genetic tests, such as 23andMe, continues to grow.
Florida would become the first state to have such a law if Sprowls and Stargel are successful. Sprowls is slated to become House speaker after the November elections.
Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant dies of apparent overdose
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A former contestant on the reality TV show “The Bachelorette” has died of an apparent drug overdose after being found unresponsive in a Florida apartment, police said.
Tyler Gwozdz died Wednesday, nine days after Boca Raton officers were called by a female friend who said she found him unconscious in her bathroom after a possible heroin overdose, police records and a 911 recording show.
Going by the name “Tyler G,” Gwozdz, 29, appeared on the show in May but then left for unexplained reasons.
The Palm Beach Post reports that the friend told 911 dispatchers Jan. 13 that Gwozdz was lying on his side. She was told to place him on his back. When asked if he was breathing, she said she couldn’t tell.
Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died. His Bachelorette profile said he was working on his doctorate in psychology and had a side business in dream analysis.
Police: Man kicked his friend to death in 79 minute attack
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — When police in St. Petersburg found the brutally beaten body of a man in a shopping center parking lot on Jan. 14, they turned to surveillance video from a nearby business for clues.
The video showed a man brutally kicking Scott Jenks for an hour and 19 minutes, as the 48-year-old man begged him to stop.
Two days later, Kristoff King, 36, was arrested in Alachua County and later extradited to Pinellas County where he was charged with first-degree murder.
The violent attack is outlined in an arrest report filed against Kristoff, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
A bar employee found Jenks’ body about 4:40 a.m. and called 911.
The employee identified Jenks and King investigators that both men were regulars at the bar. Security camera footage from several businesses in the plaza show Jenks and King leave Sports Bar and Grill around 3 a.m.
King beat Jenks, 48, for an hour and 19 minutes, based on the start and stop times in the video footage, police said in the report. There were footprints on Jenks’ torso and in his blood around the scene.
The report said Jenks pleaded with King to stop, saying “Kris I love you we are friends.” Kristoff continued to beat him. He asked in Jenks wanted to “die on the ground,” police said.
The motive for the attack is not made clear in the arrest affidavit.
King is a native of the Bahamas, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a hold on him as well, authorities said
A lawyer for him isn’t listed on court records.