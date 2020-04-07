Officer fatally shoots dog that attacked someone in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — A Miami police officer fatally shot a dog Sunday following a “possible dog attack,” police said
An officer responded to a call about a dog attack in the Brickell area, Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva told news outlets.
Witness Michael Dever told WSVN he was walking behind the dog and its owner when he saw it attack someone.
“People jumped in trying to help, and eventually the dog let loose and he attacked another person, (bit) her ankle, and then he attacked another person, so the dog was wild,”
The police officer “forced to discharge their firearm striking the dog,” the police spokeswoman said. She added that the investigation is still ongoing and no further details were immediately available.
Florida sanitation worker saves woman from medical episode
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sanitation worker doing his regular rounds recently rescued a woman who was having a medical emergency in her driveway.
The Pensacola News Journal reports that Ronald Booker got out of his truck and asked the woman if she was all right. Then he noticed blood and that she was holding a sweater against her arm.
The woman, who wasn’t identified, told Booker she had come from dialysis and that her blood didn’t clot properly. The bandage on her arm was not tight enough.
Booker says he called 911 and stayed with the woman, trying to staunch the blood flow and keeping her awake by telling jokes. When he ambulance arrived, Booker says he stayed a little longer to make sure the woman’s house was secured.
“It’s a human life, I couldn’t just ride by,” Booker told the newspaper. “I’m just thankful I was there at the right time and the right place.”
Deputies rescue dog from boat after owner gets coronavirus
STUART, Fla. (AP) — Officials say Florida deputies rescued a German Shepherd named Sassy from a boat after its owner was hospitalized with coronavirus.
TC Palm newspapers reported that the man and dog lived together on the boat moored in an area known as Manatee Pocket near Stuart, Florida. The man, whose identity was not released, asked the deputies to take the stranded dog off the boat.
Authorities say a group of deputies dressed in full personal protective gear went to the boat Friday and got Sassy. She was taken to a facility to be cared for until she can be reunited with her owner.