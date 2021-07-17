Child killed when abductor crashes into tree at high speed
PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — A man abducted his girlfriend’s young son during an argument and then sped off in her car before losing control and crashing into a tree, killing both himself and the child in the fiery wreck, her family said.
Plantation police identified the dead in Thursday’s early morning crash as Ryan Yates, 25, and 3-year-old James Oizan-Chapon, but have not released many details.
But the boy’s grandmother, Maria Cid, told WPLG-TV that Yates was arguing with her 25-year-old daughter, Yasmin Cid, at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday when when he grabbed James and drove away with him in her black 2014 Mercedes-Benz as the mom tried unsuccessfully to free her son.
The Mercedes hit the tree at high speed, splitting in two and erupting in flames. Yasmin Cid soon arrived at the scene.
“I heard two booming sounds right after the crash and then a woman screaming for her baby,” witness Elizabeth Velasco told the TV station. “She was like, ‘My baby! My baby!’ I actually started crying when I heard that because I felt really helpless.”
The South Florida SunSentinel reports that Yates had a lengthy arrest record. In 2014, he was charged with battery, but that case was dropped. In 2017, he was charged with grand theft auto. He pleaded no contest and was put on three-year’s probation.
He violated his probation the next year by traveling to Oklahoma, where he was charged with burglary and obstructing a police officer. Florida revoked his probation and he spent 18 months in prison.
In February, he was charged with battery, domestic battery by strangulation, grand theft auto and robbery. A trial was scheduled for next month.
Plantation is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.
Indictment: White supremacists were rewarded for violence
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A white supremacist group rewarded members with tattoo “patches” for committing acts of violence, including assaulting peaceful demonstrators at a racial justice protest last summer, according to a federal racketeering indictment of 16 members in Florida.
Members of the group, Unforgiven, also attempted to use corrupt law enforcement officers and state employees to gather information on members, learn about criminal investigations into the group and smuggle contraband to inmates, according to an indictment made public Thursday in federal court in Tampa.
Among the 12 charges facing the 16 alleged Unforgiven members were assault, kidnapping and conspiracy.
Members perceived “a constant and almost brutal victimization of whites” in Florida’s prison system, including at Columbia Correctional Institution in Lake City, Florida, the indictment said.
In order to join the group, members, who went by nicknames such as “Scumbag,” “Hammer,” and “Pretty Boy,” were required to study “Aryan Philosophy” and commit acts of violence, the indictment said.
Members were expected to be “battle-ready” and promote “a climate of fear” through threats of violence. Members also were required to take an oath to the group’s own constitution, and those who didn’t follow the rules outlined in the constitution were kidnapped and assaulted, according to the indictment.
Group meetings were referred to as attending “church,” and the group had secret hand signs and code words, the indictment said.
Two of the defendants appeared Thursday in court as they entered not guilty pleas and were appointed attorneys. A hearing for other defendants was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
4 killed while changing tire on busy Florida interstate
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Four men were killed while trying to change a tire along a busy Florida interstate when a vehicle veered onto the roadway’s shoulder.
The Florida Highway Patrol didn’t immediately identify the men who died late Thursday, according to the Bradenton Herald.
The victims and three other people had been riding in a pickup truck towing a trailer southbound on Interstate 75 when a flat tire on the trailer’s right side forced them to pull over, the agency said.
The four men were standing on the highway’s shoulder when a car driven by a 34-year-old woman from Lakeland, Florida veered onto the shoulder and hit them, killing them. Their three companions weren’t injured, nor were the woman and her passenger, the highway patrol said.
It wasn’t immediately known what, if any, charges the woman faced.
Florida man tries to throw live gator onto building’s roof
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man told police officers he was “teaching it a lesson” when he tried to throw a live alligator he had stolen from a miniature golf course onto the roof of a beachside cocktail lounge, authorities said.
The 32-year-old man was arrested early Thursday when Daytona Beach Shores police officers spotted him attempting to throw the gator onto the roof of a cocktail lounge located just off Highway A1A, according to a police report.
The officers then saw the man take the alligator by its tail, hit it against the awning of the building, throw it to the ground and stomp on it twice, the report said.
The man from Homestead, Florida was taken into custody and charged with possession and injury of an alligator, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, theft and criminal mischief.
The man told officers that he had stolen the gator from an enclosure at a nearby miniature golf course.
An online court docket showed no attorney for the man, who remained in jail Friday morning.
3 with minor injuries after Amtrak train hits idled trailer
PALATKA, Fla. (AP) — An Amtrak passenger train traveling from Miami up the East Coast smashed into an attached trailer that was idled on the track, sending three people to the hospital with minor injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The flatbed semi-trailer was stopped over a railroad crossing late Thursday while attached to a truck near Palatka in northeast Florida. The truck didn’t move despite warning signals on the track. The Silver Star Train 92 hit the trailer, splitting it in half and disabling the train engine, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a report.
Fourteen passengers were evaluated by firefighters on the train, and a crew members and two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the report said.
The driver of the semi-trailer truck was cited.
The train resumed its northbound trip overnight Friday, running almost six hours late, Amtrak tweeted.