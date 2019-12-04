Beach patrol finds hammerhead shark carcass on Florida beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A fire-rescue captain patrolling a Florida beach found the carcass of a hammerhead shark.
Delray Beach Fire-Rescue tweeted that Capt. Scott Demarest found the shark on its left side in the sand about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The South Florida SunSentinel reports officials don’t know whether the shark was dead when it washed ashore or if someone caught it and left it there.
Fire officials say Florida Atlantic University is collecting tissue samples before disposing of the carcass.
Deputies: Teen shot at men who used fake money in drug deal
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a Florida teen shot at two men who used fake money while trying to buy marijuana from him.
Seminole County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the 17-year-old boy last week on charges of attempted first-degree premeditated murder and for shooting into a building.
The WFTV reports the victims told investigators they bought fake money and tried to use it while purchasing drugs from the teen.
The teen shot at them when he realized the money was fake.
One of the men was hit by a bullet. His condition wasn’t immediately available.
Teen bicyclist killed by truck trying to hitch ride in Fla
TAMARAC, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in South Florida say a teenager was run over and killed while trying to have a truck pull him on his bicycle.
A statement by the Broward Sheriff’s Office says Lasvillie Sean Edwards Jr. died at an intersection in Tamarac on Sunday, just a day before his 16th birthday.
Deputies say Edwards was riding his bike on a busy street when he quickly changed lanes and grabbed onto a handle mounted on the passenger side of a Freightliner truck as if to hitch a ride. When the truck began to make a right turn, Edwards lost control and rolled under the truck.
The truck’s driver remained at the scene. No charges were immediately filed. Darius Rucker to perform pre-race concert before Daytona 500
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three-time Grammy Award winner Darius Rucker will perform a pre-race concert before the Daytona 500 in February.
It will be Rucker’s fourth appearance at Daytona International Speedway and first at the “Great American Race,” which will again serve as NASCAR’s Cup Series season opener. The 500-mile race is scheduled for Feb. 16.
Track president Chip Wile says Rucker’s appeal “is massive, encompassing fans of both rock and country music, making him a perfect fit for fans” at Daytona.
Rucker served as frontman for Hootie & the Blowfish until venturing into country music as a solo artist in 2008. He has since released five albums and notched nine No. 1 singles on country radio, earning him induction into the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2012.
Hootie & the Blowfish returned to the road in 2019 for their Group Therapy Tour and released “Imperfect Circle” last month, their first new album in nearly 15 years.
Rucker twice performed at Daytona before the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in July (2002, 2010). Hootie & The Blowfish took part in the Dale Earnhardt Tribute Concert in 2003.