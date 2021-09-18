Proposal would make school board elections partisan races
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who also serves as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, on Thursday filed a measure that seeks to turn school board elections into partisan contests. Currently in Florida, school board elections are non-partisan races.
Gruters’ proposal (SJR 244) aims to place a constitutional amendment on the November 2022 ballot allowing voters to choose whether school board elections should be partisan. State Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, filed a similar proposal (HJR 35) on Sunday.
The annual 60-day legislative session begins on Jan. 11, and legislative committee weeks start Monday.
Moody joins opposition to Biden vaccination plan
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joined 23 other Republican attorneys general Thursday in threatening a legal challenge to a decision by President Joe Biden that would require many private-sector workers to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for COVID-19. In a letter to Biden, the GOP attorneys general called the president’s plan “disastrous and counterproductive” and disputed that it can be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“We thus urge you to reconsider your unlawful and harmful plan and allow people to make their own decisions,” the letter said. “If your administration does not alter its course, the undersigned state attorneys general will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and uphold the rule of law.”
The plan, announced last week, would require employers with 100 or more workers to ensure that employees are fully vaccinated or produce negative test results each week. The White House said the requirement would affect more than 80 million workers.
“The president’s plan will reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans by using regulatory powers and other actions to substantially increase the number of Americans covered by vaccination requirements – these requirements will become dominant in the workplace,” a White House summary said.
Florida deputies cleared in shootout with 2 runaway children
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Eight central Florida sheriff’s deputies have been cleared of any wrongdoing in a shootout with two children, officials said.
The state attorney’s office said in a letter dated Wednesday officials had reviewed the reports about the June 1 shootout.
“Based on a review of the investigation and the information provided, no further action is warranted by this office,” according to the letter signed by 7th Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza.
A 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy ran away from a group home in Enterprise and broke into an unoccupied home. As Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home, the children started firing at them with firearms they’ve found inside, officials said.
The girl was shot multiple times but survived. The boy surrendered to deputies. No deputies were injured.
“The young lady did write an apology letter to us, that she was sorry for shooting at us and she hopes the deputies can find it in their heart to forgive her,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.
She has been charged as an adult on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, burglary of a dwelling while armed with a firearm and criminal mischief. The boy is facing juvenile charges. They both remain in custody.