Judge rejects part of sanctuary cities law
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A federal judge has ruled that part of a controversial 2019 Florida law aimed at banning so-called sanctuary cities is unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom issued an order last week in advance of a trial scheduled to start next month in a broader challenge to the law. Bloom struck down part of the law that allows county or state law-enforcement officials to transport out of their jurisdictions inmates who are subject to immigration detainers. The law allowed such transportation to federal facilities, including across state lines. But Bloom said the transportation part of the state law conflicts with federal immigration law and, as a result, is unconstitutional.
Under the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, federal law overrides state law when such a conflict occurs. The city of South Miami and immigrant-advocacy groups filed the lawsuit in July 2019, after the sanctuary cities ban went into effect. The law requires cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, with Republican backers saying it would improve public safety. Critics, however, contended it was rooted in discrimination.
‘Small Business Saturday’ holiday proposed
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A South Florida Democrat has proposed holding a “Small Business Saturday” sales-tax holiday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2021.
Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, filed the bill (SB 302) on Friday for consideration during the legislative session that will start in March. Under the proposal, small businesses would not be required to collect sales taxes on items costing $1,000 or less. The tax break would last from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 27.
Lawmakers typically pass annual sales-tax holidays for back-to-school shoppers and for items needed to prepare for hurricane season.
Man pleads guilty to killing wife, leads police to remains
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been convicted of killing his estranged wife, who went missing earlier this year.
David Anthony, 44, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and kidnapping, the Palm Beach Post reported. His plea agreement calls for 38 years in prison at his sentencing early next year.
As part of the deal with prosecutors, Anthony had to tell authorities where he dumped his wife’s remains after killing her in March. Later Monday, investigators found the remains of what they believe are Gretchen Anthony about 3 miles from her Jupiter home, Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said during a news conference.
Security-camera footage from Gretchen Anthony’s home, neighbors’ testimonies and other evidence connected David Anthony to his wife’s death and disappearance, officials said.
Shortly after Gretchen Anthony disappeared, David Anthony left the state, officials said. He was arrested in New Mexico about a week later.
Gretchen and David Anthony married in March 2015 in Nevada. Court documents showed the filed for divorce at the beginning of 2020.