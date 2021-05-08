Ballot initiatives bill goes to DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) —Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday formally received a bill that would place a $3,000 cap on contributions to political committees trying to put proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot. The bill (SB 1890) would make it harder – some critics say impossible – to move forward with ballot initiatives because it would prevent deep-pocketed donors from paying for petition gathering.
The bill, passed during the legislative session that ended last week, came after wealthy donors, such as Orlando attorney John Morgan, have largely financed successful initiatives on issues including legalizing medical marijuana and raising the minimum wage.
Under the bill, contributions to political committees backing initiatives would be limited to $3,000 until the point when initiatives have met requirements to get on the ballot. After that point, contributions would not face a cap. But with backers of proposed amendments required to submit 891,589 petition signatures to get initiatives on the 2022 ballot, paid petition-gathering drives likely would cost millions of dollars.
Supporters of the bill argued that the ballot initiative process is being used by wealthy people to put issues into the Constitution that should be decided by the Legislature. But opponents of the bill said people seek to pass constitutional amendments because the Legislature has not responded to the wishes of the public.
DeSantis faces a May 21 deadline for acting on the bill and two other measures that he received Thursday.
Falls leading cause of ER visits for seniors
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Injuries to seniors from falls, automobile accidents, unintended opioid overdoses and self-harm accounted for an estimated 2.4 million emergency room visits and more than 700,000 hospitalizations in 2018, according to a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday. Falls among people age 65 or older accounted for more than 90% of the emergency visits and hospitalizations in 2018, according to the “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.”
Data show that women were more likely to report falling than men, but men had higher rates of fall-related injuries. Non-fatal injuries to seniors can lead to a lack of independence and mobility.
The report’s authors noted that more needs to be done to help prevent the injuries.
“Educational campaigns that use positive messages can encourage older adults to speak with their health care provider about preventing injuries,” the report said. “Health care providers can help prevent injuries by referring to physical therapy and deprescribing certain medications.”
The findings are based on 2018 data from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality’s Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project.