Florida jobless rate at 2.8% in January
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Florida’s unemployment rate stood at 2.8% in January, as the state released the first figures for 2020 on Monday. The numbers showed an estimated 291,000 Floridians out of work from a labor force of 10.44 million.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will release February unemployment numbers on March 27.
For January, the seasonally adjusted employment rate represented a new low, dropping 0.1% point from December, which was adjusted down since first being reported at 3.0%. Florida also remained below the national unemployment rate of 3.6%. As of January, education and health services had produced the most gains over the previous year, accounting for 34,900 jobs.
Next highest was professional and business services with 31,400 new jobs, followed by the leisure and hospitality fields with 29,700 new positions. Miami-Dade County had the lowest unemployment rate, at 1.5%, followed by Monroe County at 2.1%, St. Johns County at 2.7% and Okaloosa County at 2.8%. Hendry County had the highest unemployment rate in the state, at 5.1%, followed by Citrus County at 4.9%.
The county rates are not seasonally adjusted.
Budget targets gas pump stickers
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Nearly 300 state consumer-protection employees could have their salaries and benefits held up when the new fiscal year begins under part of a proposed state budget that requires removal of gas-pump inspection stickers showing pictures of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. The proposed $93.2 billion budget (HB 5001) says about $20 million from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services would be placed into reserves until Fried’s agency submits a plan for removing the stickers, which continues a fight between Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat, and Republican legislative leaders.
“The department may request release of funds upon submission of the plan for approval by the Legislative Budget Commission,” the budget says, referring to a joint House and Senate commission.
Lawmakers are expected to vote on the budget Thursday.
The stickers became an issue last year when a budget-related bill limited what could be shown on gas-pump inspection stickers. Nearly 120,000 stickers that featured pictures of Fried’s face, at a cost of around $5,000, had gone up. Fried has said her petroleum inspectors have been redirected to replace the stickers. The proposed budget notes that the targeted money includes $15.4 million in salaries and benefits for 283 positions involving consumer protection, $2.3 million in expenses, $746,011 in contracted services, $429,564 in risk management insurance and $214,282 in operating capital outlay.
In the disputed stickers, Fried’s face appears next to the words “inspected and approved for accuracy,” along with her name and a consumer assistance web address and phone number. The replacement design includes the department’s logo, the commissioner’s name and contact information below a statement of “Approved for Accuracy,” all atop a background in blue shades that depict ranch and farm images.