Expanded police use of drones given green light
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday approved a bill that will allow police to use aerial drones to help with large crowds and in managing traffic.
Except in limited circumstances, state law has barred police from using drones to gather information. But the bill (SB 44) will allow police to use drones to provide an “aerial perspective of a crowd of 50 people or more” and for traffic management and helping with collecting evidence at crime scenes or traffic-crash scenes.
During this year’s legislative session, the bill drew some concerns about privacy rights, particularly involving the use of drones with large crowds. But the final version of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Tom Wright, New Smyrna Beach, included requirements that law-enforcement officials would have to meet. As an example, the heads of local law-enforcement agencies would have to provide written authorization for using drones with large crowds. The bill was approved in April by a unanimous vote in the Senate and an 88-24 vote in the House.
‘New Worlds Reading Initiative’ signed
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — In a priority of House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a bill aimed at delivering free books to homes of elementary-school students who read below grade level. The bill (HB 3), which unanimously passed the House and Senate in April, will create the “New Worlds Reading Initiative.” The program has been billed as a way to help students who read below grade level catch up with their peers.
A House staff analysis estimated that more than 557,000 students in kindergarten through fifth grade could be eligible. Under the bill, the Florida Department of Education will select a state university to help administer the program. Part of that will be identifying age-appropriate books “encompassing diverse subjects and genres” for each grade level.
Lawmakers included $200 million in the new state budget to pay for the program.
The measure also will set up a tax-credit program, providing tax breaks to corporations and individuals who donate to the initiative.
DeSantis’ office announced late Tuesday that he had signed 94 bills from the spring legislative session.
Parental rights measure signed into law
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a measure that will put into state law a series of rights for parents on issues related to education and health care. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed the bill (HB 241) in April in a 78-37 vote in the House and a 24-15 vote in the Senate. In part, the bill will codify into law a parent’s right to “direct the education and care of his or her minor child,” which will include a right to “access and review all school records” related to a student.
Senate sponsor Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, told The News Service of Florida in April that the bill will make parents’ rights “easy to find” in state law.
“What we are seeing is government power is slowly encroaching and expanding. It will do so until the parents assert the rights that they have, but they have to know what those rights are in order to assert them,” Rodrigues said.
But the bill drew opposition, at least in part, because of concerns about potential harm to LGBTQ students.
“We have concerns that this bill as filed could compel schools to out LGBTQ youth who face unsupportive or dangerous home environments. Schools are also often the first place where youth disclose abuse,” the advocacy group Equality Florida said in April on its website.
Man accused of tampering with evidence in burned body case
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida have identified the 35-year-old woman whose burned body was found earlier this month near the Sunshine Skyway bridge.
The name of Alisha Winfield of Tampa was included in an affidavit filed in the arrest report of Fred Williams, 55, who is charged with tampering with physical evidence in the case, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The woman’s body was found June 9 and Williams was arrested on June 19, the newspaper reported. No one has been charged so far in Winfield’s death.
But the affidavit revealed new connections between Williams and the crime, the Times reported.
Winfield’s family filed a missing person report with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on June 9 when she failed to return home after working a night security job, according to the report. Her family found her car, with her wallet and other personal effects inside.
The arrest affidavit said the family told investigators it looked like there had been a struggle inside the car.
As deputies investigated, Williams, who lives nearby, approached and asked what they were doing. Investigators noted that Williams had burns on his lower legs, which he told them came from a gas station, the report said.
Later that day, authorities found Winfield’s body near the Sunshine Skyway bridge.
A license plate reader at the bridge’s toll plaza registered William’s light-colored car headed south just after 7 p.m., and he was the only person visible in the vehicle.
Williams told investigators that Winfield had taken a shower at his apartment. Later they found a piece of fabric similar to a bedsheet on Winfield’s body, the report said.
Detectives search Williams’ apartment and found that bedding and a mattress had been stained by bleach. They found clothing believed to belong to Winfield inside the apartment as well, the report said. And tests indicated the presence of blood in Williams’ apartment and car.
Investigators said surveillance video shows Williams rolling a white cooler from his apartment and loading an object into his car June 9. The cooler also tested positive for blood, the report said.
Williams is being held on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with physical evidence, records show. Records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.