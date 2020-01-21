Firefighters: 2 bodies found in smoke-filled Florida home
LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of a man and a woman were found Sunday afternoon in a smoke-filled in South Florida, fire officials said.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews received a call around 3:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke but no fire. They saw one person who appeared to be passed out so they forced their way into the home.
They found a pot that had been left on the stove, which caused the smoke, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.
Firefighters then found the second body.
The identities of the victims have not been released. No additional details were available.
Lauderhill is near Fort Lauderdale.
Driver killed when train hits truck on railroad tracks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An 87-year-old Florida man died after he drove onto the railroad tracks and was hit head-on by a freight train around 1:15 a.m. Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Billy Clark Davis turned onto the tracks and was driving south in Volusia County when the northbound train struck the truck, Lt. Kim Montes said in an email. She said the train was unable to stop in time to avoid the truck.
Davis died at the scene, she said. The two occupants on the train were not injured.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.
David lived in DeLand, Montes said.