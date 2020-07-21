COVID-19 cases continue mounting in prisons
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Florida’s prison system recorded 235 new coronavirus cases and two inmate deaths over the weekend, according to figures released Monday by the state Department of Corrections. An additional 167 inmates and 68 corrections workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
In total, the state has logged 3,687 inmate cases and 1,077 employee cases. Thirty-four inmates have died of complications related to COVID-19, including two inmates whose deaths were reported Monday.
Over the past four weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases in the corrections system has more than doubled to 4,764 cases. While several prisons are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, 17 facilities in various parts of the state have recorded at least 100 inmate cases.
Columbia Correctional Institution, a prison in rural North Florida, has reported 455 inmate cases, while Homestead Correctional Institution in Miami-Dade County has totaled 302 inmate cases. Five prisons — Bay Correctional Facility, Hamilton Correctional Institution, Liberty Correctional Institution, Polk Correctional Institution and South Bay Correctional Facility — have logged at least 200 inmate cases.
Jacksonville teen fatally shot during argument outside store
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Florida girl outside a Jacksonville convenience store on Saturday night.
The shooting followed an argument that started inside a WaWa store, and escalated in the parking lot, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told news outlets.
The teen’s family identified her as Teneria McClendon, First Coast News reported.
Family and friends gathered outside the WaWa on Sunday night for a memorial service. Family members told the television station that the teen and three of her cousins were in the car waiting for her mom who was inside paying.
According to the family, a woman pulled up in a car and almost hit their car. When the teen and her cousins told the woman she almost hit them, she jumped out of her car and started yelling at them.
Family members said the teen’s mother, who is pregnant, came out of the store and told the woman to talk to her, not the teens. The woman then tried to fight the mother and her daughter stood up for her. That’s when she was shot, the family told the station.
“She’s gone. My niece lost her child because somebody got a gun,” said McClendon’s great-aunt Donna Ghent. “She was a good girl. She was in advanced classes at school. She didn’t bother anybody. She wanted to be a nurse. This is a senseless death. She was a baby.”
The sheriff’s office said they’re not looking for suspects. Everyone involved in the shooting has been detained, but they have yet to announce any arrests.