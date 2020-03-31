Sheriff: Man sprayed business with bottle labeled COVID-19
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was accused of spraying contents from a bottle labeled COVID-19 around the door of an unidentified business on Sunday afternoon, Jacksonville Sheriff's officials said.
David Randolph White, 50, was arrested on a charge of attempted or threatened use of a weapon or hoax weapon of mass destruction. He remained in the Duval County Jail on Monday morning.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that officers were called to the unidentified business to investigate a report of "intentional COVID-19 contamination."
Witnesses told investigators that the man sprayed the substance on and around the doors, the post said.
"The suspect reportedly made statements to the employees and patrons in the area that they were now infected with COVID-19," police said in the report.
The Sheriff's Office's Intelligence Unit and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force quickly identified White as a possible suspect and he was questioned and and arrested, police said.
The business was cleaned and sanitized, police said.
Jail records did not list a lawyer for White.
Authorities: Mom charged after leaving child in hot car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A mother who left her 2-year-old child in a hot car while shopping at Walmart has been arrested, Florida authorities said.
Marsha Ouwigho, 20, was charged with child neglect, The Gainesville Sun reported.
Witnesses called authorities Saturday afternoon after they saw the girl strapped in the backseat. The temperature outside was about 85 degrees, but it was nearly 113 degrees when the child was inside, according to the incident report.
Authorities were able to get the girl out of the car in about 17 minutes. They said she was sweating but otherwise unharmed.
The mother had been inside the store for about 25 minutes before she was called over the store's public address system to come outside. She told police she had only been in the store for a few minutes, and that the girl was sleeping in her seat when she arrived.
Tampa Bay Times print edition scaled back
TAMPA (NSF) — The Tampa Bay Times, long one of Florida’s largest and most-influential newspapers, announced Monday it will scale back to producing print editions only on Wednesdays and Sundays, beginning next week. The Times will continue publishing seven days a week online.
In a note to subscribers, Chairman and CEO Paul Tash pointed to the novel coronavirus, writing that “while we are in the depths of this pandemic, we simply cannot afford to produce the ink-and-paper version every day.”
Tash said retailers have canceled more than $1 million in already-scheduled advertising during the past two weeks and that the Times must reduce costs until advertising revenues recover. He also said the Times will start employee furloughs next week.
“Newspaper publishing was already a challenging business, even before the pandemic,” Tash wrote. “More than half our revenue comes from advertisers. The screeching halt to the economy has sent sales plummeting for many businesses, and everybody is anxious about the future.”
Florida sheriff: Man coughs on deputy, says he has virus
STUART, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing charges that he threatened and assaulted an officer after he coughed on a deputy and said he had the coronavirus, according to authorities.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Christian Perez, 23, was initially stopped for reckless driving when he claimed to have the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Sheriff William Snyder said such behavior would not be tolerated.
"We have zero tolerance for this despicable behavior, and anyone who threatens the health and lives of my deputies will face the maximum charges," Snyder said.
An increasing number of law enforcement agencies around the country are watching their ranks get sick as the number of coronavirus cases explodes across the U.S.
The sheriff's statement said a deputy gave the man a protective mask to cover his mouth. The man at one point removed the mask, and began intentionally coughing toward the officer, who put the mask back on Perez's mouth to reduce the risk of infection, according to the statement.
Authorities said Perez was arrested and is also facing charges of driving under the influence and without a license. The sheriff's office didn't say whether the man in fact was infected with the virus.
It wasn't immediately known if Perez had an attorney who could comment for him.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.