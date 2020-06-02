Judge refuses to dismiss ballot fight
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A Leon County circuit judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to bar a North Florida state-attorney candidate from appearing on the November ballot. Judge Angela Dempsey last week issued a two-page order denying a request by Democrat Beverly McCallum to dismiss the lawsuit filed by McCallum’s Republican opponent, Brian Kramer.
McCallum and Kramer qualified in April to run for the open state attorney post in the 8th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Union counties. But Kramer quickly filed the lawsuit, alleging that McCallum did not meet a constitutional requirement that state attorneys be members of The Florida Bar for the previous five years.
While McCallum is a longtime attorney, Kramer’s argument is based on a 15-day suspension she received in December from the Florida Supreme Court. In her motion to dismiss, McCallum disputed Kramer’s constitutional arguments and contended that voters should decide the winner of the race.
Dempsey held a hearing last week before denying McCallum’s motion. She is scheduled to hold another hearing June 23.
Duke adds to solar energy projects
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Continuing a move by Florida utilities to increase the use of solar energy, Duke Energy Florida plans to open five solar-power plants in 2021, according to a regulatory filing Friday. The filing at the Florida Public Service Commission indicated the costs of the plants will range from $98 million to $109 million, with each having a capacity of slightly less than 75 megawatts.
Two of the projects, known as the Twin Rivers Solar Power Plant in Hamilton County and the Santa Fe Solar Power Plant in Columbia County, are under construction and slated to begin operating in early 2021, according to the filing and a company news release. The other three projects, known as the Duette Solar Power Plant in Manatee County, the Charlie Creek Solar Power Plant in Hardee County and the Archer Solar Power Plant in Alachua County, are expected to begin operating in late 2021. Duke also recently began operating solar plants in Columbia and Volusia counties, according to the company news release.
Florida utilities during the past few years have moved forward with large solar projects as they have become more cost-effective. Also, utilities have been buoyed by provisions in rate agreements that help them recover project costs from customers.