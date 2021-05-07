Reward offered in case of gator found with eyes, snout tapedORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gatorland is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the person who taped shut an alligator’s eyes and snout, leaving it for dead.
“I was absolutely outraged, I mean that anyone would do that to any living creature,” Gatorland’s Savannah Boan told WKMG.
The incident happened last month when Barbara and Jack Thornton found the bound gator near the Wekiwa River in Seminole County. They called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the neighborhood also offered up a $500 reward for information, WESH reported.
The agency is continuing to investigate.
It is a felony to kill, capture or possess an alligator in Florida.
“I’m just blown away because this started as a Nextdoor post I made after we discovered and since then it’s absolutely snowballed,” said Jack Thornton.
Gatorland takes in distressed alligators, and Boan urged people to call them if they find one in need.
She said people who handle reptiles often cover their eyes to make them feel safe, especially if they are moving large gators. But she said it’s not OK to take a gator’s eyes and mouth shut.
“To do that to a wild alligator is absolutely I mean that is just something I have never even heard of before,” Boan said.
State weight-loss rule targeted
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The Florida Board of Medicine has been asked to waive a rule that requires in-person evaluations to receive prescriptions for weight-loss medication. In a petition Monday to the state physician licensing board, eight New York-based doctors who are authorized to practice telemedicine in Florida, and Calibrate Health Medical P.C. said the rule is contrary to the state’s telehealth laws, which don’t require in-person consultation, and is unfair because the in-person consultation requirement only applies to treating patients for weight loss. The physicians are employed by the Pennsylvania-based Calibrate Health Medical.
Miami attorney Eliot Pedrosa, who represents the physicians and the company, said in the petition that the rule effectively bars Calibrate Health Medical from Florida’s market because the business model is based on telehealth.
“While Florida’s telehealth law …. imposes no in-person requirement whatsoever for the delivery of health care in general, the rule effectively blocks Calibrate from operating in Florida by imposing a substantial hardship on the treatment of obesity. By blocking Calibrate and its physicians from participating in the market in Florida, the rule produces an undeniable negative economic impact,” Pedrosa wrote.
The Board of Medicine is being asked to waive the rule or to issue a variance so that any Florida-licensed telehealth provider or Florida physician can use Calibrate’s synchronous connection and be compliant with the rule.
Hatchett to lie in state at Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Former Justice Joseph Hatchett, who died last week at age 88, will lie in state today in the rotunda of the Florida Supreme Court. Hatchett was the first Black justice on the Supreme Court, serving from 1975 to 1979. He then served two decades as a federal appeals-court judge.
Hatchett will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady will open the event, according to an announcement from the court. Also speaking will be former Supreme Court Justice Robert Luck, now a judge on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Luck will represent the Atlanta-based appeals court, where Hatchett’s tenure included serving as a chief judge.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee. Hatchett will be buried Monday in Dunedin.