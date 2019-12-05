Another $2.5 million backs ballot initiative
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A political committee seeking to make it harder to amend the Florida Constitution received nearly $2.5 million in contributions last month, bringing its total to about $8 million this year, a new finance report shows.
The Keep Our Constitution Clean political committee in November received $2,464,998 in what it described as in-kind contributions and another $25,000 in cash. All of the in-kind contributions were for petition gathering, according to the finance report. Also, all of the contributions came from the non-profit organization Keep Our Constitution Clean, Inc., which lists an address at the Fort Lauderdale law firm Haber Blank, LLP.
The committee’s ballot proposal would make it harder to pass future constitutional amendments. Under it, voters would have to approve constitutional amendments twice — instead of once — for them to take effect. The committee needs to submit 766,200 valid signatures by a February deadline to be able to go before voters in 2020. As of Tuesday, the state had received 416,379 valid signatures for the initiative, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.
Much anticipated Star Wars-based ride debuts at Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The resistance is rising.
“Rise of the Resistance,” the highly anticipated Star Wars-based ride at Walt Disney World is debuting Thursday, three months after a land opened at the theme park resort based on the galaxy far, far away.
The ride’s story-line follows a band of rebels fighting the First Order and its leader Kylo Ren on the remote planet Batuu. The rebels are trying to reunite with General Leia Organa, but they are chased by storm troopers.
“Rise of the Resistance” includes a simulator that recreates a crash landing, and trackless ride vehicles that move passengers in all directions.
Actors from the most recent Star Wars movies filmed scenes for the ride. The actors include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Issac. Many of the ride scenes were filmed during production of the films, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
An almost identical Star Wars-based land opened earlier this year at Disneyland in California, and the “Rise of the Resistance” ride opens there next month.
Loaded gun inside baby gift bought at Florida thrift store
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) — A woman who bought a baby shower gift at a Florida Goodwill store was shocked when the father-to-be opened the box and found a loaded semi-automatic rifle inside.
Veronica Alvarez-Rodriguez told the Northwest Florida Daily News that she and her husband stopped by the store in Valparaiso on Sunday as they were heading to a friend’s baby shower. She found a Baby Einstein’s bouncer that was unopened and appeared to be brand new for $9.99. ‘’It was like the perfect gift for the baby shower,” Alvarez-Rodriguez said.
The father-to-be thought so too. He shouted, ‘’You guys got me a gun!” Alvarez-Rodriguez said.
While some of the guests laughed, Alvarez-Rodriguez said she and her husband were shocked. They called the Crestview Police Department. Officers came to the party and checked the couple’s identifications to make sure they weren’t convicted felons, police spokesman Maj. Andrew Schneider said. The responding officer initially allowed the father-to-be to keep the gun, which is a Mossberg 715T semi-automatic rifle. The next day police asked him to turn it over to the department.
The incident remains under investigation. There were no details on how the gun got into the box, which appeared unopened.