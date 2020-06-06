State ends COVID-19 checkpoint at Alabama line
(NSF) — Motorists traveling from Alabama into Florida on Interstate 10 will no longer face being stopped for COVID-19 checks. The Florida Department of Transportation announced Friday that a checkpoint east of the Florida-Alabama border is being deactivated as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis starting the second phase of a COVID-19 economic recovery plan.
A similar checkpoint on Interstate 95 north of Jacksonville remains in place.
The checkpoints were set up in late March as part of an effort to get travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Louisiana to self-isolate upon arriving in Florida. New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Louisiana were targeted because they were hotspots for the virus. At the checkpoints, motorists from the four states have been required to complete forms that include contact information and trip details. The state has collected nearly 28,000 traveler forms at the I-10 checkpoint, the Department of Transportation said Friday.
More than 31,300 forms had been collected at the I-95 checkpoint as of Friday morning. Cards have also been handed out with information about what people should do if they exhibit fever, cough, or shortness-of-breath symptoms attributed to COVID-19 while in isolation.
Arguments rejected on ‘red flag’ law
(NSF) — In a case stemming from threats made by a teen to shoot school classmates, an appeals court Friday rejected a challenge to a state law that allows authorities to remove guns if people are found to pose a “significant danger” to themselves or others.
The so-called “red flag” law was passed after the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people. It allows courts to issue what are known as “risk protection” orders that allow removal of firearms for up to a year.
A panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal on Friday issued a seven-page decision in a Polk County case that challenged the constitutionality of the law. The ruling said the Polk County Sheriff’s Office sought to confiscate two guns belonging to the parents of a 16-year-old autistic youth who had become agitated at school and threatened to shoot classmates. The ruling identified the teen only by the initials D.T.M. and did not name his school. A circuit judge granted the sheriff’s office request, finding that the teen posed a significant danger of injuring himself and others, according to Friday’s ruling.
In part, the challenge involved whether the term “significant danger” is unconstitutionally vague. But the three-judge panel, made up of Chief Judge Nelly Khouzam and judges Stevan Northcutt and Susan Rothstein-Youakim, rejected the vagueness argument, pointing in part to a ruling last year by the 1st District Court of Appeal in another challenge to the law.
NBA moves forward with playing in Central Florida
(NSF) — As Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for professional sports events in Florida, the NBA moved forward Thursday with a plan to resume its season by playing games at Walt Disney World Resort. The NBA, which suspended the season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, would tentatively resume playing games July 31 and would use facilities at Disney for the rest of the season.
The NBA Board of Governors on Thursday approved a format that would lead to 22 teams resuming play, according to an announcement from the league.
“The board’s approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a prepared statement. “While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts. We also recognize that as we prepare to resume play, our society is reeling from recent tragedies of racial violence and injustice, and we will continue to work closely with our teams and players to use our collective resources and influence to address these issues in very real and concrete ways.”
After resuming play, 16 teams would reach playoffs slated to end by Oct. 12. The announcement said the league is working with the National Basketball Players Association to finalize a plan to restart the season. It also said the plan is contingent on reaching agreement with The Walt Disney Company.
DeSantis in recent weeks has been outspoken about his desire for professional sports to resume in the state after shutdowns caused by the pandemic.