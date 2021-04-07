Elections, union dues bills postponed
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A key Senate committee Tuesday postponed consideration of heavily debated bills that would place additional restrictions on voting by mail and public-employee union dues. Senate Rules Chairwoman Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, announced at the beginning of a meeting of her committee that the bills would be postponed.
The elections bill (SB 90), sponsored by Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, would require voters to request mail-in ballots more frequently, ban the use of drop boxes for voters to turn in ballots and allow only “immediate” family members to collect and deliver ballots to and from voters. While supporters have said the bill is needed to bolster ballot security, opponents have argued it is an attempt at voter suppression.
The union-dues bill (SB 78), sponsored by Sen. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, would include adding a step in which government employers would have to confirm with workers that they want dues taken out of their pay before the deductions could start. Currently, union bargaining agents can submit written requests to begin deductions.
Also, the bill would require deductions to be reauthorized when new collective bargaining agreements are reached or after three years, whichever happens first. Supporters say it would ensure that workers are authorizing union dues to be taken out of their paychecks, but union officials contend it is aimed at “union busting.”
Passidomo did not explain the postponements, but the Rules Committee is scheduled to meet again April 14.
Parental rights measure headed to full Senate
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — After the House passed its version of the bill last week, the Senate is poised to take up a measure that would establish a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” in state law. The Senate Rules Committee on Tuesday approved the measure (SB 582), sponsored by Rep. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero.
The bill spells out a series of rights for parents on issues related to education and health care. Rodrigues said the bill, in part, is designed to provide clarity about parental rights that already exist.
“It’s vital, it’s important, it’s crucial that we establish these fundamental rights,” Rules Committee member Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, said. But some Democrats expressed concerns about children being able to discuss with school counselors or other officials issues such as sexual abuse, sexual preference or sexual identity without the information being disclosed to parents.
“Yes, parental rights is important,” said Senate Minority Leader Gary Farmer, a Lighthouse Point Democrat who serves on the Rules Committee. “But so are the rights of kids to be safe.”
The Republican-controlled House voted 78-37 along almost straight party lines to pass its bill (HB 241) on Thursday. After approval from the Rules Committee, the Senate version is positioned procedurally to go to the Senate floor.
Medical necessity, reporting requirements addressed
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Physicians wouldn’t be required to determine medical necessity for behavior analysis services for Medicaid patients under proposals moving through the Legislature. The House and Senate are considering identical bills that would make a variety of changes to Florida’s Medicaid laws, from allowing doctoral-level, board-certified behavior analysts to determine medical necessity for patients to deleting a number of state-mandated reporting requirements. The bills, for example, would eliminate a law that requires the state Agency for Health Care Administration to report quarterly on its efforts to control Medicaid prescription-drug spending on beneficiaries who aren’t enrolled in managed care plans.
According to a legislative staff analysis of the bill, AHCA contends the results of the reports “are not generally reflective of the Medicaid population.”
The bills also would eliminate a requirement that AHCA submit to the governor and legislative leaders quarterly reports on the state’s Medicaid managed-care program, including data on the number of enrollees in each managed care plan, the monthly percentage change in plan enrollment and the plans’ market shares. Because the bills would amend Medicaid laws, they could become potential “trains” as the session moves along. A train is the name insiders give bills that could be used to attach other related issues.
The Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee on Thursday will consider the Senate version of the bill (SB 1292), filed by Chairman Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach. An identical House measure (HB 1057) has cleared committees and is available for consideration by the full House.