SEBRING — Florida Non-Profit Housing, Inc. (FNPH) is launching its first annual scholarship in memory and honor of Robert C. Saffold. Two scholars from Sebring High School will be recipients of this scholarship in the amount of $2,000 each. The Robert C. Saffold Scholarship (RCS) applications are in the guidance office at Sebring High School. Applications are due March 4, 2022.
Saffold was a graduate of E.O. Douglas High School in Sebring. He went on to graduate from Bethune Cookman University, finishing with a degree in art and education. He taught in the Highlands County School District more than 26 years, mostly at E.O. Douglas where he taught art and coached basketball. He also taught at Lake Placid High School. He served in the United States Army.
Saffold had a long history as a community activist in public and private organizations. His primary focus was helping underprivileged children in areas of Christmas donations, school supplies, and educational trips.
Saffold founded the Florida Sportsman Association, created a youth activities center in Washington Heights and was a leader in forming a Little League for Black children. He was involved in activities that benefitted children or educated them in reviving the Juneteenth celebration or leading golf tournaments to raise money for scholarships. He worked to make sure Washington Heights received its fair share of funding opportunities at the federal, state and local levels. Saffold was inducted into the African American Golfers Hall of Fame and was named an Unsung Hero by the Highlands News-Sun. Saffold served on Florida Non-Profit Housing’s board for 10 years.
Florida Non-Profit Housing, Inc.’s mission is to ensure the availability of decent, safe, and affordable housing for low to moderate income families and farmworkers in rural areas. This is done by providing technical assistance, education, training, and related affordable housing development and preservations services.